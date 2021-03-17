DALLAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces that Director of Strategy and Business Development, Ryan Camacho, has been named a 2021 Pro to Know. This prestigious award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.



“Being named a Pro to Know is a testament to Ryan’s perfect execution of Axele TMS’s vision, making the solution a one-stop-shop for small-to-midsized carriers that automates day-to-day operations and increases profits,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Axele. “Our customers regularly compare the technology to that of an iPhone – easy to use and delivering a tremendous amount of value. They feel like they have bought a $150,000 system for only dollars a day.”

"While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

For the small-to-midsized truckload carrier, access to a comprehensive TMS has long been out of reach. Most legacy systems are either premise-based solutions requiring expensive hardware and an onsite IT support system or are priced unattainably. Axele’s vision is to build a robust TMS with advanced integrations to load boards, ELDs, factoring companies, and back-end accounting systems and make it available through the cloud at an affordable price. No other vendor provides significant system advancements like optimization, artificial intelligence, automation, and more within their TMS at a cost attainable for small companies.

Ryan Camacho has worked for several high-profile logistic software companies, such as Oz Development, Descartes System Group, Kuebix, and Trimble. He has developed a tremendous amount of software and transportation industry expertise with many years in this space. He has held positions from the ground up to leadership positions, including customer support manager, software developer, implementation specialist, executive sales representative, senior sales engineer, and director of product management. At Axele, Ryan drives strategy and product evolution of the Axele Transportation Management System; the first SaaS-based TMS built specifically for the small-to-midsized full truckload carrier.

The 2021 Pros to Know award includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the complete list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net