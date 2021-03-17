OKALAHOMA CITY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaCorr has today announced its legal spin-off as an independent company, including plans to further invest in its existing institutional pharmacy services platform. PharmaCorr has provided institutional pharmacy services for 24 years and is a licensed pharmacy in 45 states. The move was taken in order to facilitate expansion of the company’s pharmacy services to the Post-Acute and Long-Term Care markets.



In early 2020, PharmaCorr built a 45,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility as a centralized distribution hub in Oklahoma City. This sophisticated operational presence has supported national distribution, leveraging significant investments in technological advancements and logistics best practices. The facility will enable PharmaCorr to expand its service offering beyond the corrections industry to various institutional settings with similar requirements in reliable and accurate patient care.

“PharmaCorr has a 24-year history as a trusted provider of institutional pharmacy services, and we are pleased to now begin serving customers in the important Post-Acute and Long-Term Care markets,” PharmaCorr President, Peter Lee said of the announcement. ”The needs of these markets are well aligned to build upon the successful foundation and reliable track record we’ve established.”

PharmaCorr’s OneTeamSM model for pharmacy services builds upon the traditional vendor model of service excellence to establish a more elevated level of partnership with clients. PharmaCorr provides a full range of clinical pharmacy services and medication distribution, enabled by an intentional focus on relationship building and use of technology. PharmaCorr has also been providing a full-range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to law enforcement and health care providers nationally.

“We are committed to delivering excellence in client service through our OneTeamSM model. Simply stated this model is designed around making our clients’ lives easier and positively impacting patient wellness,” CEO Charles Gassenheimer added. “We are committed to transparency, proactive clinical support, and investments in integrated technology solutions.”

PharmaCorr intends to grow aggressively, forging new ground by forming mutually productive partnerships with their customers and industry partners based on such elements as providing pricing transparency, technology that drives ease and accuracy of prescription authorization and fulfillment, and meaningful reporting and analytics on customers’ key financial, risk, and outcomes metrics.

About PharmaCorr

PharmaCorr has provided institutional pharmacy services for 24 years and is a licensed pharmacy in 45 states. PharmaCorr’s newly built and state-of-the-art, centralized distribution facility is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. PharmaCorr has cared for over 2 million lives and has filled more than 75 million prescriptions. Our comprehensive pharmacy services are designed around a model of deep integration with our customers’ teams. PharmaCorr’s heritage of working as part of a broader healthcare provider team has cemented a culture of close partnership between medical and pharmacy services that is unique in the industry and shapes our service model today. PharmaCorr has built a diverse workforce of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, all experts who lead the field of institutional pharmacy services. All PharmaCorr services are provided in strict compliance with applicable local, state and federal laws, rules and regulations.

