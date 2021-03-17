New York, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket By E-Commerce Retail (Direct to Customer and Third-Party Retailers), By Parts (Steering & Suspension, Braking, Universal Joints, Hub Assemblies, Wipers, Gaskets, Filters, Spark Plug, Lighting, Interiors, Tires, and Others), By Offering (Service and Product), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.
“According to the research report, the global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket was estimated at USD 8.5 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20 Billion by 2026. The global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% from 2020 to 2026”.
E-commerce automotive aftermarket offers online marketing and sales of nearly all the auto spare parts along with some automobile-related services. The market players offer their products to both customers and service professionals. The growth of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is majorly propelled owing to the extensive adoption of e-commerce services by the customers. Moreover, the swiftly emerging electric vehicle industry is projected to generate new avenues for market players in the upcoming years.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket?
2) What is the market size, share of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket?
3) Who are the top market players in E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket?
4) What will be the future market of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket?
Key Offerings:
Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact
Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.
We at Facts and Factors (http://www.fnfresearch.com) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.
By e-commerce retail, the “third-party retailers” segment accounts for 95% of the total share of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket
In 2019, the third-party retailers held a remarkably major share under the e-commerce retail segment of the global aftermarket owing to the rising consumer preference for e-retailing companies such as Amazon, Alibaba, e-Bay, etc. These market players have been dedicated to enhancing the consumer experience by offering the same delivery, easy return, and cash-on-delivery services. Apart from this, these companies offer products and services at discounted prices when ordered in bulk. However, another category of the e-commerce retail segment, direct to customers, will witness a considerable CAGR in the coming years as the customers have started adopting a DIY (do-it-yourself) method for equipping automotive parts.
Industry Major Market Players
The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Key strategic developments in the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket are appropriately highlighted in the report.
The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket by practically splitting the market on the basis of different e-commerce retails, parts, offerings, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is provided for the leading economies of the world.
The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is segmented based on the e-commerce retail, part, offering, and region. On the basis of e-commerce retail, the global aftermarket is bifurcated into direct to customer and third-party retailers. By parts, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is categorized into steering & suspension, braking, universal joints, hub assemblies, wipers, gaskets, filters, spark plug, lighting, interiors, tires, and others. Offering-wise, the global industry is segmented into services and products.
The Asia Pacific e-commerce automotive aftermarket is anticipating lucrative growth during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific industry is witnessing a remarkable growth rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The regional market players, especially in China, are offering an effortless replacement of auto parts through online distribution channels. Moreover, the e-commerce automotive aftermarket players are dedicated to enhancing their online order management systems as well as focused to develop effective vendor and CRM management.
Browse the full “E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket By E-Commerce Retail (Direct to Customer and Third-Party Retailers), By Parts (Steering & Suspension, Braking, Universal Joints, Hub Assemblies, Wipers, Gaskets, Filters, Spark Plug, Lighting, Interiors, Tires, and Others), By Offering (Service and Product), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-by-e-commerce-960
KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:
This report segments the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket as follows:
Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: E-Commerce Retail Segmentation Analysis
Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: SEGMENT Segmentation Analysis
Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: SEGMENT Segmentation Analysis
