IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce the formation of a Sports Advisory Board (SAB) to increase awareness regarding the unmet medical need for a treatment for brain injuries including concussion. The Company is in the pre-clinical phase of development of a drug compound (PRV-002) and is preparing for its first human clinical trial. The inaugural members of the SAB include notable professional athletes who have a passion to advance treatments for brain injuries:



Kurt Warner – NFL Hall of Fame, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, Super Bowl Champion

Brett Favre – NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback, Super Bowl Champion, 3x consecutive MVP

Mark Rypien – 2x Super Bowl Champion, 1st Canadian quarterback to start in the NFL

David Ross – Current Manager of the Chicago Cubs, 2x World Series Champion catcher

Steve “Mooch” Mariucci – Head coach San Francisco 49er’s from 1997-2002 and Detroit Lions from 2003-2005, current member of the NFL’s Player Safety Advisory Committee.



The SAB will support Odyssey’s outreach efforts to enhance public awareness of traumatic brain injuries and concussion as well as the need for an FDA approved therapy.

Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey said, “We are pleased to announce the formation of our Sports Advisory Board during Brain Injury Awareness month. Each of these new members have been directly affected by traumatic brain injury and have first-hand experience of its effects on health and quality of life. Concussion is a major health issue not only in sports but also in the military and in everyday life. Our sports advisory board will play an integral role in enhancing the public’s awareness and understanding of the impacts of this common condition for which there is currently no FDA-approved drug treatment. We believe that if we successfully develop and commercialize PRV-002, we will be able to significantly improve outcomes for concussion patients.”

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002



PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

