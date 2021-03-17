Psychedelic Spotlight Debuts the Spotlight Roundup

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the debut and launch of its Spotlight Roundup video series presented by Psychedelic Spotlight .

Produced in collaboration with Elk’s Pride Pictures, a narrative and documentary film production company based in Kansas City, Missouri, the Spotlight Roundup offers viewers an engaging, informative, and concise roundup of many of the latest news stories and developments surrounding the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics. The Company plans to initially produce the Spotlight Roundup on a bi-monthly basis and with the intent of eventually transitioning it into a weekly segment to be distributed across its growing number of digital and social media platforms.

“The launch of the Spotlight Roundup represents another step forward in the evolution of Psychedelic Spotlight,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Since our initial foray into this sector about a year ago, our objective has been to evolve PSYC, through Psychedelic Spotlight, into the most recognized and reputable leader for news, information, and unique content within the medicinal psychedelic industry. I am proud to say that in recent months we have made tremendous strides in accomplishing this objective, and my expectation is for the Spotlight Roundup to further solidify our position as the leading resource for news and perspective in an industry that continues to demonstrate exciting growth potential.”

“This project seemed to come together quite fortuitously,” said Elk’ Pride Executive Producer, Matthew Dunehoo. “We're very grateful to have made the connection to David and his team. The rapidly unfolding story of the promise of medicinal psychedelics to help heal so many of humanity's complicated conditions is one we're passionate about and proud to help tell in an accessible and empowered manner."

“Having the opportunity to work with Matthew and his talented team, which includes Autumn Tribitt, the phenomenal host of the Spotlight Roundup, has been an exciting process,” said Flores. “We look forward to working with them in the coming months to further expand and enhance this video series in addition to infusing it with paid sponsorship opportunities that may provide us with an additional source of revenue,” said Flores.

With dozens of psychedelic companies now public and a growing number of clinical trials and policies wins, there’s never been a more important time to expand the dialogue around psychedelics.

“We’re thrilled to expand our content voice through the Spotlight Roundup,” says Jill Ettinger, Director of Content. “With this new storytelling medium, we’re looking forward to the continued advancement of the psychedelics industry and playing a part in the improved health of millions of people worldwide.”

The Spotlight Roundup can be viewed via the Psychedelic Spotlight website , or on the Company’s YouTube channel .

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact: