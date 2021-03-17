NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Knightscope Inc. today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, "Predictive Policing: Big Potential as Big Data Fights Crime," please visit: https://nnw.fm/ZfAaC

Police in the United States have used clues and deductive reasoning to fight crime for more than 175 years. However, a sea change is occurring as big data and analytics technology bolster law enforcement efforts in what is known as “predictive policing.” This isn’t futurist precrime science fiction from “The Minority Report.” It’s algorithm-based machine learning/artificial intelligence (ML/AI) software that analyzes trends to give police an upper hand in crime prevention.

Police departments worldwide are adopting predictive policing technology in a bid to identify not only perpetrators but victims also. Knightscope Inc. ( Profile ) and its lineup of autonomous security robots (ASRs) are leading the next generation of technology-based policing. The company’s data-collecting robots can use an array of built-in technology to provide police actionable intelligence to make smarter, faster and safer decisions.

