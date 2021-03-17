EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that it has received new commitments from major retailers, and has begun to ship its previously announced new placements into 60 San Francisco-area Costco locations as well as 100 Sam’s Club stores in a trial placement.



The new retailer commitments secured include new product placements at 160 Shaws Supermarkets locations, a division of Safeway/Albertsons, as well as 300 independent chain locations through distributor Krasdale Foods. In addition, the Company’s mini-meatballs and sauce were featured on QVC with a “one day only” special for National Meatball Day on March 9th.

Products ordered include jumbo beef meatballs and sauce in a 48 oz retail pack; bulk deli and sub sandwich program beef meatballs and sauce; 16 oz retail pack beef meatballs and sauce, 16 oz retail pack turkey meatballs and sauce, and Bolognese sauce and spaghetti for meals at home.

“During the first quarter of 2021 we continued to execute upon our growth strategy by targeting large, national retailers with our expanding portfolio of products,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “This set of new shipments and authorizations represents a major growth opportunity, spanning several hundred new locations at major retailers, continuing to broaden our national reach as we continue shipping into previously announced tier-1 placements. Looking ahead in 2021, we are working on further expanding our national footprint, exciting new products, and continuing to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.