New York, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Hospital Outsourcing Market By Hospital Size (Small & Medium Hospitals and Large Hospitals), By Service Type (Information Technology Services, Facility Management, and Security Services, Clinical Services, Revenue Management Services, Insurance Verification Services, Marketing Services, Transportation Services, Recruitment Services, Catering and Cafeteria Services, Business and Administration Services, and Others), By Hospital Type (Private Hospitals and Public Hospitals), By End User (Nursing Homes and Assisted Living, Clinics, Specialty Hospitals, General Medical and Surgical Hospitals, Emergency and Other Outpatient Care Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Hospital Outsourcing Market was estimated at USD 267.81 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 661.68 Million by 2026. The global Hospital Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.78% from 2020 to 2026”.

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market: Synopsis

Currently, hospital services are considered as a business practice and thus, the medical organizations have started hiring third-party providers outside the firm to execute the tasks and services of the hospitals. From an economical point of view, such outsourcing practices help in saving money as well as are highly efficient. In comparison to the healthcare organization, the third-party providers are well trained in specialized operations and they also provide services at a reasonable cost. Hospital outsourcing helps the medical staff focus on necessary tasks and future approaches. This new business practice is projected to make the hospital revolutionized to meet the evolving business demands and challenges at a feasible price. There will be a huge change in the quality of service in the next few years.

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market: Growth Dynamics

The growing popularity of third-party providers among numerous organizations in terms of providing services at a reasonable cost, high-quality healthcare facilities, and access to diverse services such as research & manufacturing are the primary factors that propel the growth of the global hospital outsourcing market. Additionally, the entire administrative cost and other expenses including clinic renovation, electronic medical records management, and consumer engagement are also lowered for a better patient experience. Hospital outsourcing primarily lowers the error rate which generally occurs at the time of billing of medicines. Also, the expenditure on staff training is also controlled. The growth of the hospital outsourcing market is anticipated to experience growth in the coming years due to high demand for cutting down of cost in healthcare services, rising need for advanced facilities, rising R&D cost, and stringent regulations. Even though the COVID-19 crisis has had a negative impact on the global outsourcing industry the market is projected to grow in the upcoming years. The risks related to changing future strategies, costs, data privacy, IT outsourcing processes, unpredictable outsourcing cost, and fear of losing exposure are likely to restrain the healthcare outsourcing sector. However, the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning might help reduce risks and error rates; thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities for the hospital outsourcing market growth in the future.

Industry Major Market Players

Modiv Care Solutions LLC.

Clean Team

Allscripts Healthcare

LLC

ACC Medlink

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions.

OCS Group Limited

Sodexo

SSR Techvision

Cleaning Services Group, Inc.

First Class Valet

Cerner Corporation

Fast Guard Service

Optum, Inc.

e-care India

R1 RCM Inc

ABM

Red Bean Hospitality

Apollo Sindoori

3M

Grupa Impel

Stathakis

XPressGuards.com

Aramark

Healthcare Resource Group, Inc.

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Maxicus

Integrated Medical Transport

The Budd Group

TRIMEDX

CIRFOOD

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

The global hospital outsourcing market is classified based on hospital type, service type, hospital size, end-user, and region. The hospital outsourcing market is segmented into small & medium hospitals and large hospitals based on the hospital size. The large hospital segment holds the leading share in the global hospital outsourcing market as there are large infrastructure amenities, large patient treatment & holding capacity, and expert doctors for each and every treatment under a single roof. On the basis of service type, the hospital outsourcing market is divided into insurance verification services, information technology services, clinical services, facility management, and security services, catering and cafeteria services, marketing services, transportation services, business and administration services, revenue management services, recruitment services, and others. Of these, the clinical service leads the service type as it cost-friendly helps concentrate on other necessary tasks, and also provides future strategies. From the hospital type segment of the market, public hospitals and private hospitals, the private hospital's segment holds the majority of the shares due to the availability of excellent facilities in the private hospitals as patients have access to more services due to fewer patients. Based on end-user, the market is segregated into General Medical and Surgical Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living, Emergency and Other Outpatient Care Centres, and Others. From these, the specialty hospitals hold the leading share as the third-party provides expertise in the particular operations to provide service more effectively than too at a reasonable cost.

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market: Regional Analysis

The global hospital outsourcing market in terms of regions is segmented into five central regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The huge fan base for service providers in North America has increased the demand for the hospital outsourcing industry in this region. The rising demand for outsourcing in domestic healthcare firms is the major influencer for the healthcare outsourcing industry in the region. Additionally, the use of paperless working processes and increasing inflow of patient data in the developed regions such as the US is encouraging the adoption of hospital outsourcing in healthcare organizations. Majority of the healthcare organizations rely on third-party service providers to handle the massive volume of data. It is the region North America contributes to the highest revenue of hospital outsourcing healthcare.

Browse the full “Hospital Outsourcing Market By Hospital Size (Small & Medium Hospitals and Large Hospitals), By Service Type (Information Technology Services, Facility Management, and Security Services, Clinical Services, Revenue Management Services, Insurance Verification Services, Marketing Services, Transportation Services, Recruitment Services, Catering and Cafeteria Services, Business and Administration Services, and Others), By Hospital Type (Private Hospitals and Public Hospitals), By End User (Nursing Homes and Assisted Living, Clinics, Specialty Hospitals, General Medical and Surgical Hospitals, Emergency and Other Outpatient Care Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/hospital-outsourcing-market

