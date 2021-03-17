LOGANSPORT, Ind., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”) (the “Corporation”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a Special Dividend of $2.00 per share to its shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. This special dividend will be paid to shareholders on May 14, 2021.



According to Arden L. Cramer, President of the Corporation, the special dividend represents recognition of continued strong performance, which allows the Corporation to reward its loyal shareholders beyond normal quarterly dividends.

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB: “LOGN.OB”), an Indiana corporation, is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial Bank located in Logansport, Indiana.

Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone Number: 572-722-3855

Fax 574-722-3857