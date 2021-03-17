To Nasdaq Copenhagen

17 March 2021





CORRECTION Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note Programme



Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of EUR 50,000,000 0.01% Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 2024, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S’s €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 13 May 2020.

The final terms dated 17 March 2021 and the EMTN Programme dated 13 May 2020 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

A previous version of this announcement incorrectly contained the words “Floating Rate” rate in the title of the Final Terms.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Verdelin, Head of Funding Trading, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 25, or Morten Bækmand Niel-sen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

