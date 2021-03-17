NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (“DoubleVerify”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. DoubleVerify intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DV”.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets and Capital One Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify’s mission is to increase the effectiveness and transparency of the digital advertising ecosystem. Through our software platform and the metrics it provides, we help preserve the fair value exchange in the digital advertising marketplace – offering advertisers unbiased data analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and maximize return on their digital advertising investments. Since 2008, DoubleVerify has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $44 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.