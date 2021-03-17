New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Films and Coating Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036758/?utm_source=GNW

The need for innovative snack products was consistently high in developed countries, due to the associated convenience of storage, usage, and rapid provision of nutrition and energy on consumption. Thus, such factors are driving the market forward in these turbulent times. An increase in the sales of fruits and vegetables was recorded during the lockdown in year 2020, as there was a demand for nutritious food. Therefore, this sustained the applications of edible films and coatings.



The edible coating is an eco-friendly technology, which is applied on many products to control moisture transfer, gas exchange, or oxidation processes. One major advantage of using edible films and coatings is that several active ingredients can be incorporated into the polymer matrix and consumed with food, thus, enhancing safety or even nutritional and sensory attributes.



The food product manufacturers have increased their efforts to increase the shelf life and to improve the existent packaging technology, in turn ensuring the microbial safety and preservation of food from the influence of external factors. Thus, new product innovations from manufacturers are expected to contribute toward the market growth of the edible films and coatings market.



Several market innovations have been protein-based film-oriented. For instance, a US-based startup, Cambridge Crops, developed a natural and edible coating made of protein that claims to delay the decaying of perishable food products, such as fruits, vegetables, and meat, by reducing contact with gases and water vapor, thereby slowing down its oxidation and water loss. The patented, all-natural, water-based solution is made of silk fibroin, a protein.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand For Edible Packaging As An Alternative To Plastic Packaging



It is estimated that, at some point between now and 2030, oil extraction is likely to peak, and oil fuel for transportation may become increasingly uneconomic. Globally, the annual consumption of plastic materials has increased from approximately 5 million metric ton in the 1950s to nearly 230 million metric ton today. Traditional food packaging materials proclaim several shortcomings in terms of the impact of environmental pollution and the manufacturing requirements for non-renewable resources. The need for alternative packaging materials and packaging formats has increased at a significant level. The amount of plastic packaging waste generated in the European Union has been increasing, and by 2016, the estimated plastic packaging waste generated had risen to 16.3 million metric ton, compared to 15.1 million metric ton in 2012. Additionally, it is estimated that around 150 million metric ton of plastics currently lingers in the world’s oceans, with more than 60% coming from plastic packaging.Thus, issues pertaining to sustainability, environment, ethics, food safety, food quality, and product costs are all becoming increasingly important factors for modern-day consumers at the time of purchasing food products, and a number of these issues are enforced by food packaging legislative regulations. All these factors have largely contributed to the rising demand for edible films and coatings in the food packaging industry.



Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market



China and Japan are the major consumers of the edible films and coatings market in the region. In China, xanthan gum is one of the most commonly usededible coatings in food products, which is giving rise to high demand for polysaccharide-based films and coatings in the country. However, research to discover other sources of edible coatings is being conducted in the region, which is expected to result in extending the shelf life and prolonging the freshness of products. For instance, according to the Royal Society of Chemistry, researchers investigated several natural antimicrobials, such as Star anise essential oil (SAEO), as a primary component in edible coating products. The encapsulated SAEO reduced the weight loss of the samples by more than 30% and increased the inhibitory effect of SAEO on browning of yam used as a sample. This method proved to be highly efficient in protecting fresh produced fruits and vegetables. Moreover, the rising awareness in countries, like India, is projected to lead to a very promising market scenario in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global edible films and coatings market include Dow Dupont, Tate & Lyle, Dohler Group, Nagase Co. Ltd, Sumimoto Chemicals Co, and Ingredion Incorporated. The global edible film and coatings is a growing market within the packaging segment, where the demand is expected to upscale as consumers seek such options from their regular consumables. The market is poised to witness more innovations over the coming years, and going further, the industry might expect mergers and acquisitions. New brands have emerged recently and have gained significant traction, based on their offerings. Lactips, a brand based out in France, has developed a thermoplastic pellet entirely from milk-based protein casein. The product is claimed to be biodegradable and offers resistance to gases along with its edible properties. The company has been in a partnership with the IMCD group and BASF that will enable the product to reach out to manufacturers, manufacturing home care products in the first place. In 2020, the company even raised EUR 13 million, which will drive the development of its innovative and responsible bio-sourced, biodegradable and water-soluble solution, providing an alternative for numerous industrial plastics.



