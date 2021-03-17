SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, today announced Andy Sherman, Fictiv VP of Manufacturing Operations, as a winner of its 2021 Pros to Know award. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for a competitive advantage.

This year’s list specifically recognized those who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the recent unprecedented challenges surrounding both trade wars and the global pandemic.

“Congratulations to Andy for this well-deserved honor. He has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to build, manage, and flex supply chains - even in times of crisis - to create a competitive advantage for Fictiv and our customers,” said Jean Olivieri, Fictiv COO. “Andy and his team proved the power of an agile, technology-enabled supply chain when they seamlessly shifted production throughout the pandemic away from hotspots and into open capacity. Under his leadership, we continued to deliver on time and on budget for customers.”

In his role at Fictiv, Sherman has continually expanded the geographical diversity of its US supply base. This strategy made it possible for Fictiv to successfully shift production away from China to the US and other locations like India and Taiwan throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherman and his team were also critical leaders in Fictiv’s effort to support the global medical community. As global supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) ran short, they quickly mobilized Fictiv’s network of manufacturers to aid in the production of PPE for frontline workers. Within a matter of weeks, Fictiv was able to produce, leveraging both domestic and international manufacturers, tens of thousands of face shields.

“The team at Fictiv really rallied together to combat what every supply chain professional agrees was the most chaotic and unprecedented year in supply chain management ever,” said Sherman. “I’m honored to be recognized for our success and share this with everyone at Fictiv who tirelessly works to create the world’s most agile and resilient supply chains.”

View the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners at www.sdcexec.com .

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help accelerate new product innovation. Its quality-driven ecosystem delivers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through its digital quote-to-order platform, highly vetted and managed global partner network, and team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv’s operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, production transparency to customers, and seamlessly match demand with open machine capacity. Fictiv’s portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last seven years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 12M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for Fictiv

(805) 295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com