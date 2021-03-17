SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude, the operating system for digital business, today announced that it has been named to G2’s list of Best Software Products of 2021, where it is reported as the #22 customer favorite among all software products, and is also ranked as a leader across eight G2 categories. These rankings reveal an organizational shift in the way marketing and product teams are collaborating to build a new class of digital products that are leading the era of digital business disruption.
These awards, based on feedback from thousands of users of G2, the world’s largest software marketplace and review site, recognize the top choices used by teams ranging from marketers to product managers.
G2 users rated Amplitude highly in a wide range of categories:
“The most disruptive companies in the world are using Amplitude to power their digital business. Our system is built from the ground up to deeply understand customer behavior in the digital product, which helps organizations understand which digital product decisions directly correlate to revenue for the business,” said Spenser Skates, co-Founder and CEO of Amplitude. “We’re honored to be recognized by thousands of customers around the world and view this recognition as validation of our mission: to fundamentally change the way digital business is built and measured.”
According to a recent report by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, sponsored by Amplitude, 92 percent of global executives agree that “now is a unique opportunity to capitalize on digital acceleration.” Digitally disruptive organizations like the modern online banking company, Current, use Amplitude’s operating system for digital business across both marketing and product teams to develop a shared understanding of customer behavior. With Amplitude, siloed teams inside an organization have access to a unified data set in real time, allowing them to see, predict, and adapt -- and ultimately innovate their digital business to delight customers accordingly.
What customers are saying on G2:
About Amplitude
Amplitude is the operating system for digital business. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude helps organizations deeply understand their digital customer behavior, predict the actions that correlate to business outcomes, and quickly adapt the customer experience to maximize revenue. More than 40,000 digital applications at companies like Microsoft, Ford, CapitalOne, NBC, Hubspot, and PayPal use Amplitude to answer strategic questions about how digital customers use their digital products, and where to place their digital bets to maximize revenue.
