UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2021. Following last year’s virtual event attended by more than 14,000 industry professionals, this year’s live virtual conference will take place August 23-26 and will be complimentary to all Applied Client Network members, Applied agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs.

“Following the success of last year’s virtual Applied Net, we are excited to bring the value of the conference’s educational sessions, inspiring keynotes and engaging networking opportunities into home offices once again,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “Applied Net 2021 is set to deliver even more education, industry advocacy and peer-to-peer networking to provide attendees with the knowledge needed to advance their digital strategies.”

Applied Net 2021 will offer more than 135 sessions in 11 tracks, including one week of advance access to on-demand sessions and four days of live sessions. Following the event, on-demand access to all content will be available for two weeks. During Applied Net 2021, attendees will learn about innovations across the Applied portfolio and hear from insightful speakers and exhibitors via several formats including breakout sessions, hands-on demos, expert panels and virtual roundtables. This year’s conference will also offer networking opportunities with insurance professionals from across the globe and online entertainment events that are not to be missed.

“Applied Net continues to be the leading forum for insurance innovation, and last year’s move to virtual created a new way to bring the same high quality experience to an even broader audience,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are excited to raise the bar this year with world-class content and access to online-exclusive opportunities to explore trends and innovations that create greater simplicity, productivity, intelligence and value across the entire digital ecosystem of insurance.”

To learn more and register, click here.

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the global technology community of Applied Systems users. It promotes successful technology and business practices through communication, education and advocacy. Founded in 1985 and based in Chicago, the association represents insurance agencies and brokerages that use Applied Systems software worldwide. AppliedClientNetwork.org

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com