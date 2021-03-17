FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniformity Labs (Uniformity), a leading additive manufacturing (AM) company that is revolutionizing industrial 3D printing materials and processes, announced that former Nucor Corporation Chairman and CEO John Ferriola has joined its Board of Directors. His appointment follows the addition of automotive industry veteran Alan Batey to the board in January 2020.



Mr. Ferriola has a 28-year history in various senior management positions at Nucor, serving as CEO for his last seven years before retiring in 2019. Throughout his career, he has been a thought leader in the steel industry, helping position Nucor as the leading manufacturer of steel and steel products.

“We are fortunate to have access to John’s senior-level expertise in the steel industry and proven ability to take a company to the top of its game,” said Adam Hopkins, Uniformity CEO. “Our board structure is intentionally industry heavy to give us greater insight into critical vertical markets and a distinct edge as we quickly scale our business.”

“It has been exciting to watch the additive manufacturing industry advance as one of the most transformative innovations in modern times,” John said. “Uniformity Labs’ technology and advanced printing process is taking the industry to the next level by greatly improving capital efficiency, with faster production speeds and much higher quality output. I look forward to working with Adam and the team and my fellow board members to take advantage of this significant opportunity.”

Uniformity Labs is an additive manufacturing (AM) parts, printing, and metal feedstock producer that has pioneered revolutionary refining and printing processes that significantly enhance the 3D printing value proposition. Its feedstock materials and print processes have a dramatic impact on the AM value chain by increasing the speed, quality, reliability, and efficiency of printing and by improving printing economics.

For more information, please visit our website – www.uniformitylabs.com

Media contact:

Frank De Maria – 347 647 0284

frank.demaria@purposefulcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff8ec973-aaa2-4b81-8d8d-10445549f681