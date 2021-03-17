FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), has been named a winner in six categories for the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Most notably, Netsurion was awarded Gold for Best Cybersecurity Company, Best Managed Security Service and Best Cybersecurity Solution for Retail. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.



Awarded gold in the Managed Security Service category, Netsurion Managed Threat Protection is a complete managed security service and platform to predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats across an entire business. Whether leveraged to augment in-house capabilities and staff or as a complete outsourced solution, the service is uniquely customizable to customer needs. The comprehensive managed platform provides endpoint protection, SIEM, vulnerability scanning, behavior analytics and more, combined with a 24/7 ISO-certified Security Operations Center (SOC) for continuous monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response support. This solution also earned Silver for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response.

As a solution optimized for multi-location enterprises, Netsurion Secure Edge Networking was awarded Gold for the Best Cybersecurity Solution for Retail and Zero Trust Security categories. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking is a launchpad for digital transformation in retail, restaurant, and hospitality environments. It provides an affordable all-in-one retail platform for secure and reliable networking, rapid deployment, advanced threat protection and PCI DSS compliance. Netsurion is powering secure and agile networks for nearly 20,000 retail, restaurant and hospitality locations, allowing their IT staff to focus on driving innovation.

“Businesses are struggling to balance strong cybersecurity and digital innovation. Fragmented cybersecurity solutions are increasing cost, complexity and security gaps. Meanwhile, these businesses are expected to keep pace with a constantly evolving threat landscape and maintain monitoring vigilance despite a shortage in cybersecurity staffing,” said Aaron Branson, Senior VP of Marketing at Netsurion. “We offer powerful yet practical cybersecurity by leading the trend toward cybersecurity consolidation. Our managed solutions combine powerful technology and expert services to reduce complexity and confusion while ensuring optimal protection and effective incident response.”

The managed platform approach ensures Netsurion continually keeps up with the threat landscape by deploying countermeasures like the MITRE ATT&CK framework, Microsoft 365 security, endpoint security and more, seamlessly to customers. Combined with a 24/7 SOC, Netsurion provides support for the full lifecycle of an attack, from prediction and prevention to detection and response.

"We congratulate Netsurion for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive, and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

More information about Netsurion is available at https://www.netsurion.com/.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.

