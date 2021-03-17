OAKLAND, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, an Access Plane company, announced today that Teleport 6.0 is now available to the public, introducing Teleport Database Access. The newest features included in Teleport 6.0 were designed to provide PostgreSQL and MySQL users with convenient access to databases running on private networks, while preventing data exfiltration, compliance enforcement and visibility into access and behavior.



Developers will find added support for PostgreSQL and MySQL wire protocols through Teleport 6.0 with the following features:

Authenticate with their identities via single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor.

List and see all database instances running somewhere behind NAT.

Get instant access to them using CLI tools like psql, mysql or Web UIs.

Have all user activity logged in a centralized audit log.

Request on-demand privilege escalation via access workflows.

Enforce compliance with automatic session controls, and end-to-end encryption.

“The impact of access-based challenges on developers has become extremely apparent as the shift to remote-work environments continues to affect most organizations,” said Bucky Moore, partner, Kleiner Perkins. “Teleport 6.0 solves for those challenges almost immediately with its secure database access capabilities, and allows multi-cloud users the ability to leverage these tools, formerly offered to on-premise users exclusively. These updates amplify the value of updates announced in 2020, and showcase not only the continued growth Teleport is experiencing, but the company’s commitment to empowering developers with freedom and flexibility.”

Since its inception in 2015, Teleport has ensured industry best practices for consolidated management of access requests, role-based access controls, preventing data exfiltration, implementing compliance, visibility into user behavior and audit. This applies to all levels of an organization, regardless of where PostgreSQL instances are running: an AWS/Google/Azure VPC, owned-data centers or autonomous drones in the sky.

"Teleport Database Access has helped us meet SOC2 compliance quickly and easily,” said Joel Baxter, Head Of Technical Operations at Roadie. “Our engineers can now access databases via SSO with MFA, and the detailed audit log is helpful as well.”

Teleport 6.0 users have the ability to access various computing resources on public and private clouds, behind NAT, such as:

SSH servers

PostgreSQL and MySQL databases

Kubernetes clusters

Internal web apps

“Engineers who’re already using Teleport for SSH access will be pleased to discover that their command-line tools to access MySQL and PostgreSQL gain superpowers when they upgrade to 6.0,” said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport.

Teleport 6.0 can now be purchased through self service directly on the Teleport website, available today for users operating on the cloud or on-premise. To learn more or to speak with a sales representative, please visit https://goteleport.com/database-access .

About Teleport: Teleport enables engineers to quickly access any computing resource anywhere on the planet. Our open source products provide an Access Plane (AP) for developers and security professionals seeking to simplify secure access to servers, applications, and data across all environments. Our Access Plane solution includes Teleport Server Access, Teleport Kubernetes Access and Teleport Application Access.

Teleport is the AP of choice among leading companies, including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. We are backed by Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator and S28 Capital. Teleport is a pioneer in environment-free computing. Headquartered in Oakland, California, we embrace a remote-first work culture.