BATON ROUGE, La., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQGuys, the leading online grilling and outdoor living retailer, today announced the appointment of Trent Meyerhoefer as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Mr. Meyerhoefer brings more than 25 years of financial experience executing global strategy, building disciplined financial operations, and leading corporate initiatives for growing and acquisitive global companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trent to our leadership team and to be able to leverage his deep financial experience as we continue to grow the BBQGuys business,” said Russ Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of BBQGuys. “Trent has a long history of driving performance optimization across core operational areas, financial strategy, and capital structure with rigorous administration and we know he will be an invaluable member of our team in the years ahead.”

Prior to BBQGuys, Mr. Meyerhoefer served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Ranpak Holdings, Inc., where he led the global finance, accounting, treasury, information technology, human resources, and investor relations teams. He worked closely with the Ranpak Board, CEO and leadership team addressing key strategic issues as a newly public company. He joined Ranpak following a 24-year career in strategy, M&A, and finance at Eaton Corporation plc, where he rose to Senior Vice President and Treasurer and was responsible for all global treasury functions. Mr. Meyerhoefer holds a B.A. degree from Albion College, majoring in Economics and Management in addition to completing the honors Gerstacker Program in Professional Management. He earned his M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, where he was a Tuck Scholar.

“I am truly excited to join the team of such a vibrant growth company like BBQGuys,” said Mr. Meyerhoefer. “They’ve built a powerful lifestyle and e-commerce brand that is delivering a unique and powerful experience to its customers. The road ahead is incredibly promising, and I am thrilled to be able to help drive the company on its journey.”

In leading the finance team, Mr. Meyerhoefer is responsible for creating and implementing the Company’s financial strategy. In his role, he will be focused on achieving BBQGuys’ growth goals and evolving its performance-based culture. Mr. Meyerhoefer will also play a key role in M&A activity as well as the Company’s interactions with capital markets, stakeholders, and the Board of Directors.

To help further grow the brand, on September 29, 2020, BBQGuys was acquired by Brand Velocity Partners (BVP), the innovative private equity firm that applies its best-in-class marketing and business development resources to supercharge growth for portfolio companies. The Manning family (Archie, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli), along with NFL Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Steve Hutchinson and lifestyle entrepreneur Landyn Hutchinson among others, are strategic investors in the transaction as well.

About BBQGuys

BBQGuys® is the leading e-commerce retailer of premium grills, BBQ smokers, and outdoor living products for both homeowners and professional builders. What began as a humble brick-and-mortar store in 1998 has since evolved into one of America’s fastest-growing private businesses — one that has served over one million happy customers nationwide. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and annual recognition as a leader in the online space, BBQGuys has cemented itself as the most trusted voice in the grilling and outdoor living industry. Were you born to grill? Visit us at BBQGuys.com.

