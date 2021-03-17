NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) (TSX V: HAPB), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).



Consumers are increasingly spending more to look and feel their best, and tech innovators are leading the way. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald: “We’re Still In Early Stages of Growth in Product Innovation”

“...We are in the early stages of growth within our product innovation pillar and we have ample ways to expand our key categories of Run, Train, Yoga and On The Move. Over the course of 2021, you will see us scaling the Science of Feel to bring more technical innovations across our major categories.

“...Since the acquisition of MIRROR five months ago, we have made steady progress on the integration and we are pleased with the brand's performance in Q3 and with how the holiday season has begun. We continue to expect MIRROR to generate in excess of $150 million in revenue in 2020. Over the course of the third quarter, we began to leverage the lululemon ecosystem to raise awareness for MIRROR. We launched a dedicated MIRROR tab in our US ecom site, including a hyperlink for guests to complete a purchase transaction, and we have included MIRROR in our e-mail marketing campaigns. In November, we created shop-in-shops in 18 of our US locations to test and learn how to refine our in-store selling experience and we plan to expand this to several hundred stores next year….Our guests are blown away by the sleek design and functionality of MIRROR that is as innovative and unique as our own products. We are just at the beginning of our journey with MIRROR and we are thrilled with the current momentum and excited with what this can mean for next year and beyond….”

Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) CEO Scott Donnell: ”Tech That Lets You Choose How you Feel = Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

One of the most unique companies to present at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events in recent years, is Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) (TSX V: HAPB) which markets wearable tech that lets you choose “feelings on demand”. The patented technology uses low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy. HAPBF is developing new “feeling signals” regularly which are available on a subscription basis through its mobile app.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Hapbee CEO Scott Donnell explains how Hapbee’s technology platform addresses untapped multi-billion dollar market opportunities which include mental health, sleep, and fitness, among other aspects of our daily lives which are impacted by feelings. Scott also shares HAPBF’s unique D2C e-commerce strategy which is based on proven systems of today’s most successful billion-dollar D2C fitness, health and lifestyle brands. Hapbee is rapidly being embraced by influencers in fitness/wellness, “biohackers”, and high-performance executives who want to perform and feel their best. HAPBF unique technology positions it at the forefront of the fast growing $32 billion wearable tech market.

February 24 - HAPBF enters into a marketing agreement with Kion, LLC, whereby Hapbee will be featured on the Ben Greenfield Fitness podcast and in online marketing materials distributed by Kion. Ben Greenfield is a human performance consultant, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author and has been a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. A former bodybuilder and 13-time Ironman triathlete, Ben is also a co-founder of KION, a nutritional supplements company.

"Hapbee is an incredible technology for improving mental wellness," said Ben Greenfield. "It has benefitted me personally, and I look forward to sharing it with my audience.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) CEO John Foley: “Very Bullish on Sales Growth Post-Pandemic”

“...When the vaccine was announced in the fall, you saw a reaction to the stock, but we did not see any reaction to our sales or demand. We still have not seen any softening since that vaccine was announced and since the vaccine has been rolling out. So other than investors getting nervous, the consumers are still feeling like they want to work out at home. The Peloton experience is the best in the world. And it's getting better as we launch more software features, more content types, more access on more different platforms….We're very bullish on our sales opportunities on the other side of the (post-pandemic) opening... we're excited to get on the offensive and start marketing, because the story is incredible, the products and the experiences are incredible, and they're getting better by the month. So we've remained very, very bullish on our opportunity. We haven't seen any softening of demand.”

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel: ”Snapchat Generation Embracing AR for Try-On Experiences”

“...Snapchat is embraced by a generation that is driving the future. The Snapchat Generation primarily Gen Z and millennials are 150% more likely to communicate with pictures than words and 82% of them believe they have a personal responsibility to change the world...At the core of this opportunity is the power of our camera. It is one of the world's most used cameras with an average of over 5 billion snaps created every single day.

“Our commitment to reinventing the camera is most evident through our advances in augmented reality. Today, more than 200 million people engage with AR on Snapchat every day on average...We are doubling down on our solutions for beauty with our partnership with Perfect Corp which will enable hundreds of makeup brands to seamlessly create high quality makeup AR experiences. Beauty is just one of the many areas where we see opportunities to provide valuable utility through augmented reality. We are excited to continue investing in experiences like trying on clothes, visualizing products in your home, learning about the items and locations around you and so much more.”

