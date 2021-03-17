Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the agenda announced on February 23, 2021.



The report by the Board of Directors was adopted, both the Annual Report 2020 and the proposal to distribute dividends of DKK 1.45 per share of nominally DKK 4 were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2021, and the 2020 Remuneration Report was approved in the advisory vote.

Per Wold-Olsen, Jukka Pekka Pertola, Hélène Barnekow, Montserrat Maresch Pascual, Wolfgang Reim, Ronica Wang, and Anette Weber were re-elected to the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

Furthermore, PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposals to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares and to reduce the share capital by nominally DKK 16,368,472 through the cancellation of treasury shares. Moreover, the general meeting approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

The proposal by AkademikerPension and LD Fonde that the Board of Directors shall complete an assessment of the company’s ability to publish corporate country-by-country tax reporting was approved by the general meeting.

At the constituting board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Per Wold-Olsen was elected chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected deputy chairman of the Board of Directors.

Per Wold-Olsen was also elected as chairman of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee. Anette Weber was elected as chairman of the audit committee, and Wolfgang Reim was elected as chairman of the strategy committee.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting: a. Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the company during the past year. b. Submission of the audited Annual Report for approval. c. Resolution of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. d. Decision on application of profits in accordance with the approved Annual Report. e. Presentation of and advisory vote regarding the Remuneration Report. f. Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year. g. Election of members to the Board of Directors. h. Election of a state-authorized public accountant to serve until the company’s next Annual General Meeting. i. Proposals from the Board of Directors and shareholders. i.1 Proposals from the Board of Directors. i.1.1 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares. i.1.2 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares. i.1.3 Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the company’s Articles of Association. i.1.3.a Proposal to amend Article 9.1 of the company’s Articles of Association; authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve to hold partial or fully electronic general meetings. i.1.3.b Proposal to amend Article 9.4 of the company’s Articles of Association; company calendar to be published only on www.gn.com. i.2 Proposals from shareholders, AkademikerPension and LD Fonde. i.2.1 Proposal that the Board of Directors shall complete an assessment of the ability of GN Store Nord to publish country-by-country tax reporting in line with the Global Reporting Initiative’s standard (GRI 207: Tax 2019) starting from financial year 2021. The findings of the assessment should be made public before the Annual General Meeting in 2022. j. Any other business.

