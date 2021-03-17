New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell-free Protein Expression Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036754/?utm_source=GNW



- Cell-free protein expression employs cell lysates to produce the desired recombinant proteins. The primary advantage of this technique is the aversion of workflow hurdles of maintaining cell culture or living cells. Cell lysates are produced by the breakdown and use of cellular components of eukaryotic or bacterial cells. Currently, several cell-free protein expression systems are commercially available, based on E. coli, rabbit reticulocytes, wheat germs, human cell lines, and insect cells.

- An in vitro protein expression system has significant advantages over living cell-based protein expression, including a shorter duration of the process, isotopic labeling of proteins, incorporation of non-natural amino acids, and optimization of protein complexes.

- The ability to enable high throughput production, pertaining to the recent trend of more research in personalized medicine and growing needs for biological therapies for the management of cancer, is a major driver for the adoption of cell-free protein expression techniques, by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.



Key Market Trends

The E. Coli Lysate Segment of the Lysate Systems is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment Over the Forecast Period



E. coli lysates are the most commonly used systems among all available commercial lysate systems. E. coli lysates are devoid of endogenous genetic messages and have advantages, such as very high protein yield and tolerability to most additives. Furthermore, E. coli-based systems are being used in recombinant techniques for the manufacture of various biological therapeutics and insulin. Continuous use has enabled research on interactions and tolerability of the byproducts of E. coli-based systems, and significant present scientific literature enables its rapid adoption by industries and academics.



In E. coli-based systems, codons used are different, with some being eukaryotic specific. Additionally, post-translational modifications are not possible, which in turn, limit the system’s usage in the synthesis of specific human therapeutics. Significant advancements have been, however, made in order to address these problems. Therefore, the E. coli lysate sub-segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to high adoption rates and recent developments.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is found to hold a major share in the cell-free protein expression market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The primary factors behind the large market size include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, aging population, growing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, the presence of major R&D facilities, and favorable government initiatives in the United States. There is a growing trend of cell-based research in the US academia and biotechnology industries. In recent years, several government initiatives have been supplementing the growth of the cell-free protein expression market in the United States.



For instance, 2015 saw the introduction of the Precision Medicine Initiative in the United States, which was intended to revolutionize the treatment of many chronic diseases, including cancer. Initiatives like these are presenting a favorable environment for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to develop and market protein-based therapeutics, thus, fueling the growth of the cell-free protein expression market.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a moderately consolidated market, owing to the presence of small and large market players. Some of the market players are biotechrabbit GmbH, CellFree Sciences Co. Ltd, Cube Biotech GmbH, GeneCopoeia Inc., Jena Bioscience GmbH, Promega Corporation, Qiagen NV, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA), Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



