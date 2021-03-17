NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 100,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) (CSE: VST) CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani: “‘Unicorn Farm’ with Multiple Shots on Goal”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) (CSE: VST) CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani shared VSQTF’s growth strategy for investing and developing disruptive technology companies - which can have “unicorn”/billion dollar valuation potential. VSQTF’s portfolio consists of over 20 companies in sectors such as HealthTech, E-Sports, AI, VR/AR, Blockchain, Fintech and other emerging sectors.

March 17, 12:30 EST: VSQTF is presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. Click here: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Shafin shares the view that VSQTF’s portfolio is a “Unicorn farm” with “multiple shots on goal” for achieving billion dollar wins. One of VSQTF’s recent success stories is FansUnite (FANS) the iGaming/esports betting company, which was spun off last year, and recently trading at $100 million+ valuation. Shafin explained how VSQTF will be spinning-off more exciting companies in the coming months, in the gaming and AR sectors and creating shareholder value.

March 16 - VSQTF announces $6,000,000 Sale of VPN platform to Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies and $1.48 million gain on exercise of warrants on Argo Blockchain. “We’ve spent the last 6 years connecting with and investing in some of the brightest and disruptive minds in the Technology space; quietly building up a stockpile of applications and IP while waiting for an inflection point to start unleashing these applications to market,” said VSQTF CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “This 6 million sale of IP and the $1.5 million gain on Argo points to the extensive depth of the Victory Square portfolio and our ability to monetize and provide value to our shareholders.”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “We are Building a Billion Dollar Global E-Sports Business”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billions dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ESE’s stated goal is to build a global E-Sports business with a valuation of $1 Billion+.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

March 17 - ENTEF announces launch of Virtual Pitstop, a new business unit dedicated to simulation racing (“sim racing”). Virtual Pitstop will provide technology for video game developers, racing fans, and gamers to engage in motorsport related esports across the globe. ENTEF CEO Konrad Wasiela, commented, “We are excited to announce the expansion of our digital Motorsport business with the launch of the Virtual Pitstop brand. Our past successful partnerships and business collaborations with Porsche, Kia, and Orlen are just the beginning. We see a significant opportunity to implement fast growing technology and monetization via AR/VR, NFTs, skins, and more.”

Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent: “AI Diagnostics Targeting Billion Dollar Healthcare Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream, Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent, discussed the company’s diagnostics and AI HealthTech focus, which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in global healthcare markets. A highlight of the presentation was a video demo of the company’s rapid testing and tracking platform for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The platform has already been successfully deployed in testing and tracking infectious disease outbreaks globally, including ebola and malaria.

Watch Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) Investors Discovery Day Video: http://bit.ly/3aRwEzn

February 24 - Relay Medical and Fio Corporation - together Fionet Rapid Response Group announced that the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has engaged FRR to deploy the Fionet Platform for on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time reporting at Toronto - Lester B. Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson").

The testing program is set to commence March 1, 2021 in support of multiple research studies supported in part by funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). Under the terms of the engagement, starting March 1, 2021 the Fionet digital workflow, testing, and data infrastructure will be deployed at Toronto Pearson to help manage COVID-19 testing for both passengers and employees.

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar, outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock 3/4/21 video: http://bit.ly/3qAZAAr

Skylight is now at an inflection point. SHGFF revenues are expected to be $56 million and $5.5 million EBITDA run rates, with a recently announced acquisition. SHGFF boasts a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar, explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with it’s proven business model, stating: "$200 Million Revenues Run Rate in 2021 Is Goal".

March 4 - SHGFF has entered into Letters of Intent (LOIs) to acquire 3 independent Primary Care practices in the United States, immediately adding over $10 million in revenue and positive EBITDA when closed. The transactions have a target closing price of between 4 – 5 x EBITDA which is consistent with the Company’s 5 recent transactions. The average purchase price for the combined assets averages below 1 x revenue.

