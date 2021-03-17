FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.
