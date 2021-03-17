Pune, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Robot Market Research Report 2021:
Global “Industrial Robot Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Industrial Robot industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Industrial Robot market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Industrial Robot market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Industrial Robot market.
The global Industrial Robot market size is projected to reach USD 46470 million by 2026, from USD 19880 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026.
An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.
Currently, the global industrial robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, United States and Korea, like FANUC, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Star Seiki and JEL Corporation from Japan; KUKA and CLOOS from Germany; ABB and Staubli from Switzerland; Hyundai Robotics and Robostar from Korea; Omron Adept Technologies from United States and Comau from Italy. In future, the Korean players be likely to play more important roles in the next several years, for example, Hyundai Robotics has set a goal of making 500 billion won (USD 444 million) in revenue by 2021 and becoming one of the top five robotics companies in the world.
The major players in the market include:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
Part II:
Global Medical Robots Market Research Report 2021:
Global “Medical Robots Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Medical Robots market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Medical Robots Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Medical Robots industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Medical Robots market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Medical Robots market.
The global Medical Robots market size was USD 2775.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 3374.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Market Overview:
The major players in the market include:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
