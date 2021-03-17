MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is proud to announce a strategic agreement between Carrus, its all-in-one management solution for the automotive aftermarket, and PH Auto Glass, a Canadian leader in sales, distribution and installation of automotive glass. This agreement will allow PH Auto Glass to offer a complete SaaS-based shop management solution integrated to its auto glass distribution system, thus ensuring significant productivity gains for all its customers and partners.



With this agreement, PH Auto Glass will be able to offer Carrus' Glassway solution exclusively to its hundreds of independent shop customers across Canada. Carrus' complete shop management solution allows for the viewing of inventory quantities and associated costs, online ordering, linking of orders to work orders, as well as invoice and payment management, among other features.

The agreement also includes a collaborative research and innovation project to create an entirely new platform which allows users to identify the most suitable type of windshield more accurately, a growing challenge with new auto glass technology since the arrival of driver assistance systems on the market.

"We are very pleased to be able to partner with Carrus to offer their complete solution to our partners, a solution that has a proven track record on the market," said Richard Jutras, Chief Operating Officer at PH Auto Glass. "Carrus was already a long-time partner and we are confident that this agreement will not only simplify and accelerate the entire distribution process, but also enable us to innovate in our industry and ensure customer satisfaction, which is our primary goal."

"We are proud to have built a good relationship with PH Auto Glass and to have concluded this strategic agreement, a first for Carrus," said Mario Comtois, General Manager of Carrus. "This agreement will increase the distribution capacity of our solution and allow us to reach new markets. We are pleased to offer a solution that allows our partners to remain competitive and to have the opportunity to share our expertise in order to develop brand new tools in collaboration with PH Auto Glass."

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

