SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homie ​, a disruptive real estate company changing the way homes are bought and sold, today announced plans to significantly expand its already rapidly growing team of dedicated buy-side real estate agents by adding 1,000 new buyer agents across all of its markets. In a highly competitive real estate market, buyers need local expertise and experienced professional support to help them get the home of their dreams.



The increased focus on attracting buyer agents comes at a time when Homie is seeing record numbers of buyers wanting to work with a team of professionals that have their best interests in mind. In today’s hyper-competitive real estate market, buyers need an added advantage to buy their dream home. With Homie’s unique business model, experienced real estate agents specialize in one side of the transaction. Buy-side only agents focus on helping our customers find the right home for their situation, ensuring that they bring more focus, expertise and attention to their customers. Homie customers that use Homie Loans, an affiliated mortgage broker, also have increased buying power with a guaranteed low interest rate and an additional $2,500 to be used toward closing costs, moving expenses, or furniture.

“We’ve found that by hiring experienced buyer agents and freeing them up to do what they do best, our overall customer satisfaction scores have increased substantially," said Johnny Hanna, Homie co-founder and CEO. “We’re looking for great agents to join us in our mission of making homeownership easier, more affordable, and more accessible for everyone. We’re focused on making Homie a company where buyer agents are valued, supported, and compensated well.”

With over 440 employees, Homie has extended its employee base by over 76% in just five months. The tech-enabled real estate company launched in 2015 has already increased its total number of buyer agents by 129% since the beginning of the year. Many of these agents have conducted hundreds of transactions over the course of their careers.

Homie’s model allows it to afford buyer agents competitive compensation, plus annual bonuses. Like buyer agents at traditional brokerages, their total compensation depends on how many deals they close. However, Homie agents differ from traditional ones in that they have substantial resources behind them including an app that makes it easy for buyers to schedule tours and save favorite homes, a world-class marketing team generating customer leads, and a one-stop-shop business model with easy access to loans, title, and insurance. Homie agents also have the benefit of a team to support transactions, and brokers and real estate attorneys to ensure clients get the best representation possible.

“I was attracted to Homie because of their mission to make real estate the way it really should be,” said Homie agent Katy VanderDoes. “I’m incentivized to help buyers avoid common mistakes and buy the right home for their unique circumstances. Everyone deserves to own a home, so being a part of a company that is committed to making the whole process easier and more affordable means a lot to me.”

Homie has already saved consumers $85 million in real estate commissions and helped clients buy and sell over $3 billion in homes. Following a $23 million Series B round of funding in 2020, Homie has grown substantially in the past year, adding three additional markets in the western United States. In 2020, Homie was named #25 on Deloitte’s “North America Technology Fast 500,” an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies. With a presence in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Idaho, Colorado, and Utah, the company eyes expansion to new markets in 2021.

Licensed real estate agents can apply at https://www.homie.com/join-us .

