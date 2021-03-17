Nørresundby, Denmark, 17 March 2021

Announcement no. 19/2021









Today, 17 March 2021, RTX A/S held an Extraordinary General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted based on proposals from the Board of Directors thereby confirming such resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 28 January 2021 and thus finally adopting the resolutions:

Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association article 5.3 regarding the name of the external central securities depository (item 1).



Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association article 5.4 regarding the name of the external keeper of the Company’s register of shareholders (item 2).



Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association article 6.2 regarding authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve to hold partial or full electronic general meetings (item 3).



Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations (item 4).

Yours sincerely

PETER THOSTRUP PETER RØPKE

Chairman President & CEO

Questions and further information

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment