Vancouver, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food-grade gases market size is projected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected steady revenue growth can be attributed to key factors such as increasing concerns regarding safety and hygiene of packaging technologies and materials, reducing preference for and use of synthetic food preservatives, and rising demand for frozen products among consumers across developing countries. Rapid developments in freezing, chilling, packaging, and carbonation technologies is another key factor expected to support growth of the food-grade gases market going ahead.
Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP), cryogenics, and Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) are other factors driving growth of the food-grade gases market, especially in developing countries. In addition, major players are increasing investments in food packaging technologies, supported by rising consumer demand for packaged and processed food products such as meats, types of seafood, vegetable, dairy products, frozen products, and beverages, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
