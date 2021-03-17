Freedom Mortgage ranked the #1 VA and #1 FHA Lender in the U.S. in 2020 according to Inside Mortgage Finance magazine. “Many Americans are not aware there are a variety of government backed loans they can take advantage of to finance their first home with very little to no down payment,” said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to help more homeowners with their VA or FHA loans than any other lender in the country.”

Mount Laurel, NJ, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation’s largest full-service mortgage companies, has been ranked the number one VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the country, funding more VA and FHA loans during 2020 than any other lender, according to Inside Mortgage Finance magazine.

Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO, attributed the ranking to the company’s dedication to offering special expertise and assistance to help military borrowers and first-time homebuyers find the best mortgage option tailored to their financial needs.

“Many Americans are not aware there are a variety of government backed loans they can take advantage of to finance their first home with very little to no down payment,” Middleman said. “It’s an honor to help more homeowners with their VA or FHA loans than any other lender in the country.”

Inside Mortgage Finance has been evaluating the top 100 mortgage companies in a number of categories since 1998. Each company’s total volume includes purchase loans, interest rate reduction refinance loans (IRRRLs), and cash-out refinance loans made throughout last year.

In 2020, as interest rates fell to historic lows, Americans quickly seized the opportunity to refinance or purchase their first home though FHA and VA loans. Many serving in the military, veterans, and borrowers with low down payments took advantage of these loans offered by the government to reduce their monthly payments or use the equity in their home for purchases or to pay down debt.

“Low interest rates and limitations due to the pandemic have encouraged many across the country to enhance or enlarge their living spaces,” said Middleman. “We are committed to helping our many customers buy a home or expand their living space when they need it most.”

Last year, Freedom Mortgage originated a total of $72 billion in VA loans and $35 billion in FHA loans. Compared to 2019, Freedom Mortgage’s 2020 VA lending volume grew 290 percent and its FHA lending grew by 120 percent.

In addition to providing home financing, Freedom Mortgage is active in supporting communities in need and service members, veterans, and their families through Team Freedom Cares, the company’s employee engagement and philanthropic program.

For more information on obtaining or refinancing an FHA loan visit www.freedommortgage.com/fha-loans. For more information on obtaining or refinancing a VA loan visit www.freedommortgage.com/va-loans.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation’s largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2020) and one of the mortgage industry’s largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company’s mission is to foster homeownership for all customers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

