FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – VPR Brands, LP ( OTC: VPRB ): VPR Brands is a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) and other accessories such as Lighters. The company owns Intellectual Property which is one of the original Patents filed for electronic cigarette technology, and has recently received a utility Patent for its new Inverted Lighter.

“I believe what makes an iconic lighter is being able to tell what brand it is from 10 feet away, our Dissim is one of those. In this case the aesthetic design is not only appealing but also aids in functionality. Having this Utility Patent issued provides us great protection on popularizing and capitalizing on this revolutionary lighter design and building something that every 'lighter person' must have,” said Dan Hoff COO of VPR Brands, LP.



“Going from Patent Pending status to finally being issued a Patent Number is a huge milestone for the Dissim Brand and our company and paves a much clearer path for our future lighter business and will make sure our Patent Rights are well known to the Industry. We are focused on not only acquiring Intellectual Property but more importantly protecting it and our business in the US and abroad. Having this Patent allows us to build our business model based on this amazing proprietary design,” said Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands, LP.



Research show that the Pocket Lighter business is a multibillion dollar business globally and Metal Lighters are a rapidly growing segment. There are few top Brands in the Premium and Ultra-Premium space and Dissim has been welcomed with open arms by the Traditional Tobacco Resellers Internationally and domestically. Outside of Tobacco you have the adjacent markets of, Cannabis as well as Every Day Carry which show increasing demands for premium products. We have seen exponential growth for this new design which serves as much utility as it does beauty.



Bottom of Form INVERTING POCKET LIGHTERS Kegan McDaniel, Milwaukee, WI (US) Assigned to VPR Brands, LP, FT Lauderdale, FL (US) Filed by Kegan McDaniel, Milwaukee, WI (US) Filed on Nov. 20, 2018, as Appl. No. 16/196,510. Claims priority of provisional application 62/589,350, filed on Nov. 21, 2017. Prior Publication US 2019/0154258 A1, May 23, 2019 Int. Cl. F23Q 2/06 (2006.01); F23Q 2/36 (2006.01) CPC F23Q 2/36 (2013.01) [F23Q 2/06 (2013.01)] 20 Claims





1. A pocket lighter comprising:

a body including:

a first side wall;

a second side wall opposite the first side wall;

a first end wall extending between the first side wall and the second side wall;

a second end wall opposite the first end wall and extending between the first side wall and the second side wall; and

a bottom end wall extending between the first side wall, the second side wall, the first end wall, and the second end wall, the bottom end wall being curved at a constant radius of curvature between the first end wall and the second end wall, the body including an opening extending through the body between the first side wall and the second side wall, the opening dimensioned to receive a finger of a person, the opening defined by a convex surface having a continuous curvature between the first side wall and the second side wall; and

a lighter assembly disposed at least partially in the body, the lighter assembly including a nozzle and a button to open the nozzle when activated.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components as well as lighters. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com .



Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



Corporate Communications:

kevin.frija@vprbrands