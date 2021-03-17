Auction date March 24, 2021                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2026-11-12
1059
SE0007125927
1.00%
1,500
2031-05-12  1062  SE00139353190.125%3,500

Settlement date March 26, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on March 24, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se