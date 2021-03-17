Silver Spring, MD, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced that it plans to file an application with the State of Maryland for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to construct and operate the 175 MWac Backbone Solar Farm (CPV Backbone) in the Old Line State’s westernmost county.

CPV Backbone is proposed to be built on former Vindex/Arch Coal mining sites just north of Kitzmiller, MD. The mines closed recently after decades of operation during which they served as a major economic driver for the region. The project will be sited on approximately 1,100 acres of the former mine property and generate enough emission-free electricity to power approximately 30,000 average Maryland homes.

CPV has been conducting environmental, geotechnical, electrical, and engineering studies on the property since early 2020. The start of construction is planned for early 2022 with the start of operations targeted for mid-2023. The project helps Maryland to meet its clean energy targets of 14.5 percent solar energy by 2028 and 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.

“This project exemplifies CPV’s mission to deliver responsible energy while creating significant positive benefits for the region in which it is located,” said CPV Executive Vice President Sean Finnerty. “We are grateful for the warm reception we’ve received and look forward to working with the community as we move forward with the project.”

“Competitive Power Ventures’ proposal to invest in a new solar energy facility in Garrett County is welcome news and a win-win for the people of our region,” said Sen. George C. Edwards (District 1). “The project’s re-purposing of a former coal mine reduces the need to take additional farmland out of production while providing a much-needed economic boost as we work to build back from the impact of the COVID pandemic.”

At its March 16 regular meeting, the Garrett County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the project. In addition, key local groups have expressed support for the project.

“We are excited that Garrett County has been chosen as the site for a large, utility scale renewable energy project,” said Jennifer Walsh, Executive Director of The Greater Cumberland Committee (TGCC), the leading economic development organization in the region. “In addition to the positive impacts to our entire region, several TGCC member companies and organizations are excited about the opportunities this project presents. CPV has created several world-class energy projects across the country and TGCC looks forward to working closely with CPV and government officials in both Annapolis and locally to build another here in Garrett County.”

Once approved, the project is expected to take 14 months to build and will employ over 150 workers during construction.

“At a time when our economy has been impacted by events of the past year, this project is a very welcome development,” said Kitzmiller Mayor Rob Reckart. “We are delighted to be working with CPV as they invest in our region.”

About CPV

CPV Group LP (CPV), a subsidiary of OPC Energy Ltd., is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America’s power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 5.5 GW of clean generation across the United States. The company’s Asset Management division currently manages 7.9 GW of fossil and renewable generating facilities in nine states for 11 different owner groups. Our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustained track record of success have enabled us to grow into one of North America’s premier energy companies. For more information: www.cpv.com and follow CPV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

# # #

Tom Rumsey Competitive Power Ventures 240-281-3724 trumsey@cpv.com