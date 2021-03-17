Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Ophthalmology Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”
LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ophthalmology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 64.3 Bn by 2027.
The US had the largest share of the ophthalmology market in North America, followed by Europe. The existence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and the growing geriatric population are two factors that are driving the ophthalmology market upward. Furthermore, the Government of Canada reports that small and medium-sized businesses mainly engaged in retailing and fitting prescription eyeglasses generate a remarkable profit of approximately 75%. Apart from that, the presence of a large pool of key players boosts the ophthalmology market's growth. Such factors contribute to the overall market's growth to the fullest.
DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2499
In the coming years, Europe is expected to have the second largest market share in the ophthalmology market. This is backed by a growing number of manufacturers putting more resources into R&D to develop new treatments. To gain a larger market share, regional players are concentrating their efforts on the production of novel ophthalmic drugs for the treatment of a variety of eye diseases and disorders.
Market Drivers
The ever-increasing geriatric population is one of the major drivers of the ophthalmology market. It is well known that the elderly are more vulnerable to developing eye-related conditions such as glaucoma and dry eye driving the demand for ophthalmic products. Consistent advancements in medical technology, such as the introduction of innovative products that are more scalable and effective in care, are propelling the global ophthalmology market growth. Apart from that, the ophthalmic market's ability to expand is severely hampered by a scarcity of qualified practitioners and the high cost of ophthalmic instruments utilized for diagnostic purposes.
Segmental Outlook
Ophthalmology market is segmented based on product, disease, and end-user. Product segment is classified into devices and drugs. Devices are further segmented into surgical devices and diagnostic devices. Drugs are further segmented into glaucoma drugs, retinal disorder drugs, dry eye drugs, allergic conjunctivitis and inflammation drugs, and other drugs. Furthermore, disease is segmented as glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration, inflammatory diseases, refractive disorders, and among others. By end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals, medical institutes, research organizations, and healthcare service providers.
VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/ophthalmology-market
By disease segment, cataract is anticipated to witness better growth in the forthcoming years. As per the statistics revealed by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, around 330,000 cataract operations are performed annually in England alone. As cataract surgery remains the most effective option to restore vision for people suffering from cataract it has gained huge prominence worldwide ultimately contributing for the growth of ophthalmology market globally.
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, it is predicted that by 2050 around 50 million people in the US will suffer from cataracts and is considered a leading cause of blindness in the US. Such high prevalence possesses lucrative opportunities for cataract surgery witnessing high growth of the segment.
Competitive Landscape
The major players involved in the ophthalmology market involve Alcon, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Topcon Corporation, and others.
Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports
Some of the key observations regarding ophthalmology include:
INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2499
BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2499
Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting
https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting
Pune, INDIA
ARC logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: