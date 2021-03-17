New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 213.2 in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Rising demand for enhanced food & drug safety and efficacy
The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of ATP assays across various endues industries, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, and food & beverage industries, is pivotal for the growth of the global ATP assays market in the forthcoming years. The surging incidences of life-threatening chronic diseases, such as cancer, and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, have fueled the demand for safer and more effective drugs and led to more rigorous food and drug contamination testing. Hence, this is another driving factor for the global market.
ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary source of energy inherently present in all living organisms. ATP helps determine cell viability, and the higher its concentration results in an increased number of living cells. ATP assays detect cell viability and analyze the microbiological content in living organisms, effectively detecting the growth of bacteria and microbes. Bioluminescent, fluorescent, and colorimetric ATP assays are the commonly known detection methods. Bioluminescent ATP tests are the most efficient due to their higher sensitivity, simplified process, homogeneous protocol, and faster results. The healthcare and life sciences industries extensively use these tests to assess the safety of medicinal drugs. The food & beverage industry is another significant user of ATP assays, as it employs these tests to detect the safety and hygiene of food products.
The strict norms regarding food manufacturing, rising prevalence of food-borne and water-borne illnesses, increasing adulteration practices, and the surging need for food & drug safety testing have further bolstered the market growth. The deepening focus on laboratory hygiene, a significant rise in clinical trials, and increasing collaborations among academic & research institutes and leading healthcare companies create higher growth prospects for this market. However, the global ATP assays market growth is challenged by several disadvantages of rapid ATP bioluminescence assays. ATP bioluminescence assays often fail to distinguish ATP from microorganisms and prove non-sensitive for spore detection.
For the purpose of this report, the global ATP assays market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
