MINNEAPOLIS, MN, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today announced the appointment of Mr. Phillip Keller as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



“Phillip Keller is an excellent addition to our executive team, with over 30 years experience in finance and accounting, including both private and public companies, and numerous M&A transactions,” noted Larry Diamond, CEO. He continued, “Our plans for expansion and uplisting to a major exchange will be challenging and we believe Phillip brings the relevant healthcare and finance experience to complement the existing team. Further, he has significant international experience which may prove valuable to our longer-term plans.”

"I am excited to join the Mitesco Team,” says Keller. "Mitesco and its operating companies, The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD, should be well-positioned to deliver on their mission of improving healthcare. With tech-forward, relationship-driven solutions, Larry and the entire Mitesco team are bringing a more personal, you-focused approach to healthcare. I look forward to working with the team to improve quality, lower cost, and increase convenience for patients around the world."

Most recently Mr. Keller was CFO and Secretary for First Choice Health Care Solutions, Inc., Melbourne, FL since July 2017, a $50 million integrated care platform of non-physician owned orthopedic and spinal care medical centers of excellence; from November 2015 through July 2017, he was employed by Solution Management Corp as Managing Director. The firm is a specialty advisory firm focused on providing financial and operational consulting. During 2014 and 2015 he was employed as CFO by RehabCare Inc., Louisville, KY, a $1.5 billion provider of physical, occupational, and speech-language rehabilitation services to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home care setting in 47 states; from 2011 through 2013 he was Senior VP Finance at PharMerica, Inc., Louisville, KY, a $1.8 billion institutional pharmacy servicing skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, hospitals, and other long-term alternative care facilities.

Mr. Keller’s compensation will be consistent with others on the executive team, including base salary, potential bonus, and long-term equity participation.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly-owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its European operations.

