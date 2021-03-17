Los Gatos, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex , the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite free movies, TV, and entertainment, today announced the addition of 16 new free-to-watch Spanish-language channels to Live TV on Plex , available in countries across Latin America, including Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia. As of today, nearly 100 channels of myriad genres are available to be enjoyed in the region for free, anytime, with no registration, credit card, or subscription required.



Featuring premium offerings from leaders in the television and entertainment space, such as Olympusat, Euronews, Shoreline Entertainment, and AFV, Plex’s new Live TV lineup in Latin America now includes a compelling set of channels with superior programming, including the best telenovelas, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, news, video games, movies, TV series, and more.

The best dramas, comedies, music, news, kid’s entertainment, and more

Newly launched channels now available for audiences in Central and South America include Chiquilines, Cine Real, Cine Surreño, Flash, Juntos, Sabermas, Top Cine, and Tu Cine, all from Olympusat, as well as La Corriente, Toon Goggles en Español, Party Tyme Karaoke (Spanish), Party Tyme Karaokê (Portuguese), and news and video game entertainment from Level Up!



Now users can enjoy dramas like Ciudad Violenta, comedies like Una Boda de Locos, kids’ favorites like Superhéroe Espacial, and action films like La Casa en Llamas, anytime, for free, as well as El Pequeño Meñique, Entreolivos 2, El Diputado, El Sinaloense y el Kora, El Dorado, El Fantasma del Bosque, Etosha La Gran Llanura Blanca, Ekaterina, Campeonato de Lucha Libre de Hollywood, Mi Maestra Favorita, and Perdona Nuestros Pecados. Rounding out the offering are channels featuring entertainment and music news from Latido, world news from Euronews, and lifestyle TV from Shoreline Entertainment.

Free live TV with something for everyone

“Plex is a truly global streaming service with something for everyone, and when we recently announced Spanish-language free live TV channels in the U.S., we fully intended to expand into all of Latin America,” said Shawn Eldridge, VP of strategic alliances and content at Plex. “Offering a quality set of local language channels to a more global audience is a great next step, and we’re looking to deepen our international presence with more non-English movies, TV shows, and entertainment.”



Today’s announcement of new free-to-stream Spanish-language channels across the Americas follows the recent announcement of Spanish-language content on Plex for U.S. users, which includes popular programming from Sony Canal, Runtime Español, Latido Music, and more.



Live TV on Plex now includes 130+ channels from the top movie, TV, and entertainment brands in the world, all free-to-stream on most any device. More information about streaming Live TV on Plex, including regional channel availability, can be found here . Watch now here .



