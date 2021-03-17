GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 MARCH 2021 AT 18.05 EET



Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of shares in employee share savings plan

As a part of the Gofore Group’s employee share savings plan, CrewShare (“plan”), Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has resolved today to issue a total of 15,304 new shares. The new shares issued account for matching shares paid on the basis of the savings period 2018 (CrewShare 2018) and savings shares acquired with savings from the savings period 2020-2021 (CrewShare 2020). More detailed information about the plan and its savings periods were published in the company announcements on 28 September 2018 and 13 February 2020.

The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2020.

A total of 2,454 new shares are issued without consideration to the plan participants of CrewShare 2018 in accordance with the plan terms as a matching reward against the savings shares acquired with the savings from the savings period 2018.

A total of 12,850 new shares are issued to the CrewShare 2020 participants with the second savings set of the savings period 2020–2021, i.e. the savings accrued during 1 September 2020–28 February 2021. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 16.4523 per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the First North Growth Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–28 February 2021 with a 10% discount.



The new shares are expected to be entered into the Trade Register on or about 25 March 2021, and trading in the new shares is expected to begin on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, if the company's listing application to list the company’s shares on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange is approved, and otherwise on the First North Growth Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, on 26 March 2021. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company shares is 14,052,231. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210