Australia, Victoria, Melbourne, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Enegix Energy Pte Ltd (“Enegix”) is developing Base One, a green hydrogen project in cooperation with the State Government of Ceará, an investment of US$5.4 billion. Enegix will set up the world’s largest green hydrogen plant that will produce over 600 million kg of green hydrogen per year when fully operational in 2025.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Black & Veatch is a global engineering, procurement, construction and consulting company specializing in infrastructure development in power, oil and gas, water, telecommunications, government, mining, data centers, smart cities and banking and finance markets.

Enegix and Black & Veatch signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the 16th February 2021 to develop Base One, with Black & Veatch providing the feasibility study for the project. The scope of works includes technical design, supplier and technology selection, planning of execution, project time schedule, risk assessment, logistics strategy, and procurement strategy.



Black & Veatch was selected because of its experience with major gas and hydrogen projects.

“Black & Veatch’s team has the capability to assess all aspects of the project, with transferable skills that cover hydrogen production, handling, transportation, storage and distribution following the highest standards for safety and efficiency. Black & Veatch is well-positioned to provide these type of services, contributing to the transition of fossil fuels to hydrogen.” Wesley Cooke, Enegix Founder and Chief Executive Officer

“Hydrogen project developers and investors need confidence in the quality of the advice they receive. The most complete analysis will come from partners with expertise in hydrogen, renewable energy generation, and the complex interfaces between them that define projects like Base One,” said Gary Martin a Managing Director with Black & Veatch’s Oil & Gas business. “Facilities such as the one proposed by Enegix in Ceará are at the heart of making hydrogen a core component of a zero-carbon global economy; so we are excited to be in a position to contribute.”



About Enegix Energy

Enegix Energy is registered in Singapore and Australia and is currently relocating its corporate head office to Switzerland. The company has been established with a vision to deploy and manage renewably powered, utility-scale energy grids powered by hydrogen which is a key component in our strategy and will be used for electricity storage and distribution, transportation, fuel applications and re-electrification power plants to power the shift to renewable, zero-emission economies in key markets.

