Draper Esprit VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of General Meeting
17 March 2021

At the closed General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held at 11am on 17 March 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 15 March 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:

 ForDiscretionaryAgainstTotalWithheld
Resolution No.No. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. of
Votes CastVotes CastVotes CastVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
1   9,551,557             277,976      350,469  10,180,002    123,049
93.83%2.73%3.44%100.00% 
2   9,320,801             309,594      507,721  10,138,116    164,935
91.94%3.05%5.01%100.00% 
3   9,864,031             287,501        81,839  10,233,371      69,680
96.39%2.81%0.80%100.00% 
4   9,891,409             287,501        50,804  10,229,714      73,337
96.69%2.81%0.50%100.00% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism