One of the new 14 locations, this 7-Eleven was a brand new build located in Ogden, Utah.

Salt Lake City, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 17, 2021– Salt Lake City, Utah Mountain West Commercial Real Estate agents Brett Palmer and Adam Hawkes have had a long-standing relationship with 7-Eleven. When 7-Eleven’s Real Estate Manager, Ed Barrow approached the team with their growth goals in Utah a couple of years ago, they got to work identifying and securing great sites by utilizing their network, data, and mapping technology to find and acquire land for 14 new stores across the Wasatch Front last year.

While some retailers and c-stores struggled during the 2020 pandemic, 7-Eleven was already growing. Their growth continued during this time by adapting and evolving quickly through innovations such as contactless payments, home deliveries, and loyalty programs.

“We knew we wanted to grow aggressively across the Wasatch Front in Utah. Mountain West Commercial Real Estate was able to help us achieve our fast store growth goals and I have full confidence walking into 2021 that they will continue to set-up strategic wins for the additional 7-Eleven locations,” said Barrow.

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate has worked with 7-Eleven for over 15 years and has helped open nearly 80 stores in Utah.

“Although we have had a long-standing relationship with 7-Eleven, this project presented us an opportunity to showcase our full capabilities as a brokerage. Our unique culture of tenacity, teamwork, and networking internally and externally continues to assure success for our clients. We look forward to supporting 7-Eleven in their ambitions in the coming year,” said Brett Palmer, Broker and Director of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate.

