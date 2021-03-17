NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction has been issued for the release disseminated today at 8:43 AM ET. Figures for EPS for prior periods have been corrected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. The complete and corrected release follows:

Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Consolidated revenue of $12.5 million, down 51% from $25.3 million year-over-year

Net income of $702,000

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $547,000

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations

Cash flow from operations of $9.2 million



Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Consolidated revenue was $12.5 million, down 51% from $25.3 million year-over-year. Reported revenue excludes revenue from discontinued operations in Asia Pacific. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $173,000 for Q4 2020. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $702,000. EPS from continuing operations was $0.02, down from $0.15 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $547,000. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.3 million), stock option expenses ($1.0 million), and severance-related expenses ($0.2 million). See section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

"We see continued improvement in our business. We are seeing irresistibly priced deals from travel companies, and Travelzoo, as the most trusted media brand publishing and recommending deals, is bringing the very best deals to its members," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO.

"In March 2021, we saw the strongest activity from Travelzoo members in the U.S. since March 2020, as measured by user sessions on the Travelzoo site and app."

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2020, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $64.2 million.

Reserve

Reported revenues include a reserve of $3.9 million related to commissions to be earned from vouchers sold. The reserve was booked contra revenue and reduced reported Q4 2020 revenue by $1.6 million.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue decreased 45% year-over-year to $8.9 million. Operating profit for Q4 2020 was $1.3 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $2.0 million, or 12% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue decreased 71% year-over-year to $2.7 million. Operating loss for Q4 2020 was $2.4 million, compared to an operating profit of $925,000, or 10% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Jack’s Flight Club

On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack’s Flight Club, a membership subscription service. In Q4 2020, the Jack's Flight Club business segment generated $971,000 in revenue from subscriptions with operating profit of $582,000. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack’s Flight Club's net loss was $62,000, with $37,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $333,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition and haircut of revenue (derived from deferred revenue sold prior to acquisition) of $49,000 due to purchase accounting in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Licensing

In June 2020, Travelzoo sold its subsidiary in Japan, Travelzoo Japan K.K., to Mr. Hajime Suzuki. In connection with the sale, Travelzoo and Travelzoo Japan K.K. entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement for the exclusive use of Travelzoo members in Japan. In August 2020, Travelzoo sold its Singapore subsidiary to Mr. Julian Rembrandt and entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement for, among other things, the exclusive use of Travelzoo's members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under the licensing agreements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue from Japan was $9,000 in Q4 2020. However, licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter.

Members and Subscribers

As of December 31, 2020, we had 30.2 million members worldwide. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 8.7 million as of December 31, 2020, down 4% from December 31, 2019. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.3 million as of December 31, 2020, down 8% from December 31, 2019. On March 15, 2021, Travelzoo added more than 2 million new members in the U.S. in connection with a direct competitor from Europe exiting the U.S. market. Jack’s Flight Club had 1.7 million subscribers as of December 31, 2020, up 6% from December 31, 2019.

Discontinued Operations

As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business which in 2019 reduced EPS by $0.60. The Asia Pacific business was classified as discontinued operations at March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes

Income tax benefit was $368,000 in Q4 2020, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo’s calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called “non-GAAP operating profit” in this press release and today’s earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, severance- related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead

We currently see a trend of recovery of our revenue. We have been able to reduce our operating expenses significantly. As a result of recovery of revenue and substantially lower operating expenses, we currently expect to achieve for Q1 a result close to break-even or a profit.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call,

and access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “predict”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 12,483 $ 25,326 $ 53,601 $ 104,925 Cost of revenues 2,795 3,046 10,563 11,435 Gross profit 9,688 22,280 43,038 93,490 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,305 12,737 30,616 51,342 Product development 495 1,853 3,081 6,709 General and administrative 3,785 4,764 20,494 18,398 Impairment of intangible asset and goodwill — — 2,920 — Total operating expenses 10,585 19,354 57,111 76,449 Operating income (loss) (897 ) 2,926 (14,073 ) 17,041 Other income (loss), net 677 (90 ) 455 (42 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (220 ) 2,836 (13,618 ) 16,999 Income tax expense (benefit) (368 ) 1,116 (2,438 ) 4,712 Income (loss) from continuing operations 148 1,720 (11,180 ) 12,287 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 554 (2,319 ) (3,390 ) (8,132 ) Net income (loss) 702 (599 ) (14,570 ) 4,155 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (25 ) — (1,147 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo $ 727 $ (599 ) $ (13,423 ) $ 4,155 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—

continuing operations $ 173 $ 1,720 $ (10,033 ) $ 12,287 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—

discontinued operations $ 554 $ (2,319 ) $ (3,390 ) $ (8,132 ) Income (loss) per share—basic Continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ (0.88 ) $ 1.04 Discontinued operations $ 0.05 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.69 ) Net income (loss) per share —basic $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ (1.18 ) $ 0.35 Income (loss) per share—diluted Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ (0.88 ) $ 1.02 Discontinued operations $ 0.04 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.69 ) Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ (1.18 ) $ 0.35 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 11,315 11,559 11,344 11,809 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 11,315 11,559 11,344 11,809 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 12,605 11,691 11,344 12,035 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 12,605 11,559 11,344 11,809





Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,061 $ 18,743 Accounts receivable, net 4,519 11,209 Prepaid income taxes 931 989 Deposits 137 105 Prepaid expenses and other 1,166 2,288 Assets from discontinued operations 230 3,961 Total current assets 70,044 37,295 Deposits and other 745 572 Deferred tax assets 5,067 2,051 Restricted cash 1,178 1,135 Investment in WeGo — 2,484 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,541 8,140 Property and equipment, net 1,347 2,861 Intangible assets, net 4,534 — Goodwill 10,944 — Total assets $ 102,400 $ 54,538 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,996 $ 6,382 Merchant payables 57,104 12,967 Accrued expenses and other 8,649 6,281 Deferred revenue 2,688 786 Operating lease liabilities 3,587 4,847 PPP notes payable (current portion) 2,849 — Income tax payable 326 914 Liabilities from discontinued operations 671 3,135 Total current liabilities 82,870 35,312 PPP notes payable 814 — Deferred tax liabilities 357 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,774 7,920 Other long-term liabilities 1,085 443 Total liabilities 95,900 43,675 Non-controlling interest 4,608 — Common stock 114 115 Additional paid-in capital 6,240 — Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (406 ) 14,200 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,056 ) (3,452 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,892 10,863 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 102,400 $ 54,538





Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020

2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 702 $ (599 ) $ (14,570 ) $ 4,155 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 508 319 2,314 1,318 Stock-based compensation 958 117 6,201 993 Deferred income tax (813 ) (173 ) (2,560 ) 258 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill — — 2,920 — Gain on notes payable settlement — — (1,500 ) — Net gain on disposal of long-lived assets (822 ) — (385 ) — Loss on equity investment in WeGo — 210 474 821 Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo (468 ) — (468 ) — Net foreign currency effects (143 ) 21 (685 ) 80 Provision of loss on accounts receivable and other 1,452 193 5,375 325 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (50 ) (601 ) 6,196 (728 ) Income tax receivable (610 ) (59 ) 75 (600 ) Prepaid expenses and other (443 ) (623 ) 1,183 (626 ) Accounts payable (5,234 ) 410 (748 ) 1,104 Merchant payables 15,381 6,622 44,136 1,957 Accrued expenses and other (931 ) 200 (2,312 ) (242 ) Income tax payable (61 ) 409 (540 ) 373 Other liabilities (193 ) 2,864 1,711 2,048 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,233 9,310 46,817 11,236 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (679 ) (673 ) Other investment — — (430 ) — Proceeds from sale of investment in WeGo 2,607 — 2,607 — Purchases of property and equipment (1 ) (124 ) (253 ) (474 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 822 822 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,606 (124 ) 1,245 (1,147 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock — (2,048 ) (1,205 ) (10,816 ) Payment of promissory notes (1,700 ) — (9,500 ) — Proceeds from notes payable — — 3,663 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of taxes for net share settlement 262 — 262 1,710 Net cash used in financing activities

(1,438 ) (2,048 ) (6,780 ) (9,106 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,178 659 1,571 266 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,401 7,797 43,675 1,249 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 51,984 12,913 20,710 19,461 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 64,385 20,710 64,385 20,710





Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, 2020 Travelzoo North

America Travelzoo Europe Jack's Flight Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 8,858 $ 2,703 $ 922 $ — $ 12,483 Intersegment revenue 12 (12 ) — — — Total net revenues 8,870 2,691 922 — 12,483 Operating income (loss) $ 1,318 $ (2,414 ) $ 199 $ — $ (897 ) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Travelzoo North

America Travelzoo Europe Jack's Flight Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 15,381 $ 9,937 $ — $ 8 $ 25,326 Intersegment revenue 796 (788 ) — (8 ) — Total net revenues 16,177 9,149 — — 25,326 Operating income $ 1,993 $ 925 $ — $ 8 $ 2,926





Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 Travelzoo North

America Travelzoo Europe Jack's Flight Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 34,663 $ 15,409 $ 3,537 $ (8 ) $ 53,601 Intersegment revenue 249 (257 ) — 8 — Total net revenues 34,912 15,152 3,537 — 53,601 Operating loss $ (5,056 ) $ (6,195 ) $ (2,814 ) $ (8 ) $ (14,073 ) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 Travelzoo North

America Travelzoo Europe Jack's Flight Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 65,455 $ 39,556 $ — $ (86 ) $ 104,925 Intersegment revenue 2,572 (2,658 ) — 86 — Total net revenues 68,027 36,898 — — 104,925 Operating income $ 12,666 $ 4,461 $ — $ (86 ) $ 17,041





Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP operating expense $ 10,585 $ 19,354 $ 57,111 $ 76,449 Non-GAAP adjustments: Impairment of intangible and goodwill (A) — — 2,920 — Amortization of intangibles (B) 333 — 1,277 — Stock option expenses (C) 958 117 6,201 993 Severance-related expenses (D) 153 63 1,292 148 Non-GAAP operating expense 9,141 19,174 45,421 75,308 GAAP operating income (loss) (897 ) 2,926 (14,073 ) 17,041 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D) 1,444 180 11,690 1,141 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 547 3,106 (2,383 ) 18,182

Investor Relations:

Almira Pusch

ir@travelzoo.com