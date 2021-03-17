Marel has published its 2020 Annual Report.



Every connection counts. Connectivity is essential to everything we do.

Our employees and offices anchor us to communities worldwide, securing strong connections with our colleagues, customers, business partners and shareholders. As we witnessed the pandemic take hold and threaten connectivity on a global scale, we kept our people safe and our networks intact.

Our global reach ensured an excellent delivery performance in 2020. Our innovations ensure greater automation, smarter solutions and better use of raw materials. Our digital solutions give customers the automated processes and actionable insights they need to shift from supply-driven to demand-driven production, with the inherent positive impact on sustainability.

The 2020 Annual Report provides an extensive overview of Marel as a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. The report is both digital, complete with interesting and interactive content, and also available as a PDF. To read more on how we pivoted our operations and upped our use of new technologies to maintain our connections and forge new ones along the way, please visit marel.com/ar2020.

Investor relations

For investor inquiries, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

Media relations

For media inquiries, please contact Marel Media Relations via email globalcommunications@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8200.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1,238 million in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.