Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to provide a corporate update for Q1 2021.
Victory Square reported record net income for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, of $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18. The Company maintained this pace in Q4 2020, closing out the year strong. Victory Square’s 2020 Year End Financials will be released on or before April 30th, 2021, and its 2021 Q1 Financials will be released on or before May 31st, 2021.
The positive momentum from 2020 has continued into Q1 2021, below are some recent highlights:
Victory Square is planning to invest up to $5,000,000 to start commercializing ventures that have been incubating in stealth mode. Ventures are working on the following:
FansUnite (Vertical: Sports Betting, eSports, Gaming)
FansUnite (CSE:FANS)(OTCQB: FUNFF) is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and related products.
Highlights:
GameOn (Vertical: Mobile Gaming, eSports)
GameOn is a gaming company providing consumers, broadcasters, sports books, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. GameOn drove engagement and revenue through its suite of proprietary mobile and TV technologies, changing the way fans compete, watch and win through free and frictionless prediction games.
Highlights:
Immersive Tech (Vertical: VR/AR/MR)
Immersive Tech designs, programs, builds and installs immersive and engaging experiences for some of the world’s leading companies. Through a blend of video game development, theme park engineering and the latest VR/AR/MR technologies, the company has amassed a portfolio working with many global brands including: Intel, Snickers, Bayer, Ardbeg, USFDA, Scotia Bank and Capital One among others.
Highlights:
Covalent (Vertical: Fintech, Crypto)
The data powering the De-Fi economy. Covalent provides a unified API to bring full transparency and visibility to assets across all blockchain networks.
Highlights:
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (Vertical: Web 3.0, EdTech)
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is an EdTech company, with a mission to fuel innovation in the education sector. Cloud Nine’s opportunities and partnerships are strategically positioned to capitalize on the dominance of emerging technologies and the growing need to learn faster and easier from experts in collaboration with key educators and influencers in the marketplace.
Highlights:
Hydreight (Vertical: Digital Health, Pharmacy, Diagnostics)
Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The business model of Hydreight leverages decentralized healthcare to bring quality telehealth, medical, health and wellness services to the masses in an efficient, scalable and cost effective way.
Highlights:
VS Health (Vertical: Digital Health, Tele-Pet & Diagnostics)
VS Health is 360-degree health care offering smart, connected devices, at-home diagnostic tests, personalized digital guidance and monitoring, 24/7/365 access to health care professionals, and prescription delivery.
Highlights:
Copilot AI (Vertical: Sales and Marketing Automation)
CoPilot AI is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Canada. The company’s mission is to fundamentally change the way people connect with businesses. CoPilot AI is a BC Technology Impact Award finalist, and is named by Canadian Business as the winner of the Best Pivot award and one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
Highlights:
Philanthropic Contributions:
VST is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which it serves and operates. The Company’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. The Company is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.
The company recently contributed $500,000 in donations to: Variety The Children Charity of BC, CKNW KIDS FUND, Simon Fraser University Tech Camp, The BC Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, Covenant House Vancouver, YWCA, Coast Mental Health, The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC, and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. These gifts are in conjunction with VST’s “GIVING BACK” pledge made by its Executive, Staff, and Board.
On behalf of the board,
Shafin Diamond Tejani
Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth.
VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.
What we do differently for startups
VST isn't just another investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.
What we do differently for investors
VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).
For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control.
