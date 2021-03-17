Temecula, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --HOP-ON, INC. (OTC:HPNN) announced that the Company has met the requirements of becoming Pink Sheets Current.



The Company is in the process of finalizing a declaration date of a stock dividend, the size of the dividend, the record date, and the payment date to combat the Market Makers shorting the Company’s stock for its loyal shareholders.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated, “Out of the 690,896,626 traded yesterday, the Market Makers shorted over 53% (366,867,750). That is a lot of stock. Hop-on is known for innovation and creating new technologies and bringing them to market. We are being attacked by Market Makers shorting our OTC Company. In the last 10 trading days, they have shorted approximately over a 1.5 billion shares. For more information on the short position: https://www.otcshortreport.com/company/HPNN.”

Peter Michaels also stated, “One advantage of trading on the Pink Sheets is that stocks are inexpensive per share, which means even penny moves can bring an investor a good return because of the higher volatility levels.”

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a manufacturer of electronics over the last 20 years, focused on capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. DigitalAge.com is the Company’s upcoming decentralized social media platform focused on data portability and free speech, embedded with patent pending rights and royalty management technologies to protect visual content across social platforms and devices.

