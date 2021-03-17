17 March 2021
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the Deferred Bonus Plan
On 15 March 2021, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs within the Company, due to the vesting of shares under the following share plans:
|Number of shares Vesting
|LTIP
|Deferred Bonus Plan
|Name of PDMR/ Executive director
|Role
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|229,775
|174,576
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|125,920
|79,001
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|45,117
|n/a
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO – Americas
|75,419
|55,431
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO – UK & Middle East
|62,584
|42,885
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|51,893
|30,963
|Jesus Rosano
|Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation
|53,695
|23,529
|Stephane Verdoy
|Regional CEO – Europe
|37,395
|18,139
|Sanjay Verma
|Regional President – Asia
|46,024
|n/a
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|38,975
|18,787
In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.
After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:
|Name of PDMR
|Role
|Number of shares retained after sale for tax purposes
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|214,305
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|108,607
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|24,814
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO – Americas
|98,987
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO – UK & Middle East
|55,486
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|45,570
|Jesus Rosano
|Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation
|35,885
|Stephane Verdoy
|Regional CEO - Europe
|36,672
|Sanjay Verma
|Regional President – Asia
|39,120
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|30,613
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|404,351
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|190,046
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Tim Weller
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|204,921
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Tim Weller
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|96,314
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Mel Brooks
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Africa /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|45,117
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Mel Brooks
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Africa /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|20,303
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|130,850
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|31,863
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Graham Levinsohn
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – UK & Middle East/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|105,469
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Graham Levinsohn
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – UK & Middle East/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|49,983
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Soren Lundsberg-Neilson
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|82,856
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|37,286
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Jesus Rosano
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|77,224
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Jesus Rosano
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|41,339
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Stephane Verdoy
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – Europe/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|55,534
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Stephane Verdoy
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – Europe/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|18,862
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Sanjay Verma
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Asia/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|46,024
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Sanjay Verma
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Asia/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|6,904
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|57,762
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|242.70
|27,149
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche
Company Secretary
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
