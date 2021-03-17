LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

17 March 2021

OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG), the specialist lending and retail savings Group, today issues a trading update for the year to 31 December 2020

Alongside the Group’s core Buy-to-Let and Residential sub-segments, the Group also provides funding lines to third parties secured primarily against property-related mortgages1. We have very recently become aware of potential fraudulent activity by one of these third parties, where our funding line is secured against lease receivables and the underlying hard assets. The Group had an outstanding receivable against this funding line of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. The Group believes that this is an isolated incident and is appointing Smith & Williamson LLP to carry out an investigation of the third-party company on the Group’s behalf. Until the investigation has progressed sufficiently we will not know to what extent the receivable has been impaired, with a maximum potential credit loss of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. This has consequently led to a short delay in the Group publishing its preliminary results for the year, which will now take place on 8 April 2021.

The following (unaudited) expected highlights for the year ended 31 December 2020 would not be impacted by an impairment of the £28.6m funding line receivable, which would increase expected credit losses for the year

Gross originations of £3.8bn (2019 pro forma underlying: £6.5bn) reflecting the impact of COVID-19





Net interest margin of 247bps on an underlying 2 basis (2019: pro forma underlying 3 266bps) impacted by a delay in passing on the base rate cuts in full to retail savers, which was completed by the end of the third quarter





basis (2019: pro forma underlying 266bps) impacted by a delay in passing on the base rate cuts in full to retail savers, which was completed by the end of the third quarter On an underlying 2 basis cost to income ratio improving to 27% (2019: pro forma underlying 3 29%) benefitting from delivery of synergies, lower discretionary spend during lockdowns and continued focus on cost discipline and efficiency





basis cost to income ratio improving to 27% (2019: pro forma underlying 29%) benefitting from delivery of synergies, lower discretionary spend during lockdowns and continued focus on cost discipline and efficiency Strong credit performance, with balances greater than three months in arrears stable at 0.9% at the end of 2020 (2019: 0.9%) and the majority of customers granted COVID-19 payment deferrals having resumed payment. Active deferrals only 1.3% of the Group’s loan book by value at 31 December 2020





Integration is progressing well, with run rate savings of more than £15m delivered by the first anniversary of the Combination, significantly ahead of schedule. The Group expects to marginally exceed its run-rate pledge by the end of the third year. Integration costs to date are lower than originally expected, with final costs expected to be marginally below the end of year three target



The Board intends to recommend a dividend for 2020 in line with our stated dividend policy of 25% of full year underlying2 earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders





The following (unaudited) expected highlights are provided prior to an impairment of the £28.6m funding line receivable, which would increase expected credit losses for the year, and impact each of the metrics set out below

Underlying 2 profit before tax of £366.2m (2019: pro forma underlying 3 £381.1m)



profit before tax of £366.2m (2019: pro forma underlying £381.1m) Net loan book growth, after expected credit losses, of 4% to £19.0bn on an underlying 2 basis (2019: pro forma underlying 3 £18.2bn), or 10% excluding the impact of structured asset sales





basis (2019: pro forma underlying £18.2bn), or 10% excluding the impact of structured asset sales Full year expected credit losses broadly flat to the first half





Underlying 2 return on equity (RoE) of 20% despite significantly higher expected credit losses under IFRS 9 and a strengthened equity position (2019: 25% pro forma underlying 3 )



return on equity (RoE) of 20% despite significantly higher expected credit losses under IFRS 9 and a strengthened equity position (2019: 25% pro forma underlying ) Underlying 2 basic earnings per share (EPS) down 5% to 61.4 pence (2019: pro forma underlying 3 64.9 pence)



basic earnings per share (EPS) down 5% to 61.4 pence (2019: pro forma underlying 64.9 pence) Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio strengthened to over 18% due to additional profitability in the second half. The potential impact of a 100% impairment of the funding line receivable of £28.6m would equate to only a 0.2% point reduction in the CET1 ratio as at 31 December 20204

Headline 2021 Guidance

Based on our pipeline, current application levels and risk appetite, we currently expect to deliver underlying net loan book growth for 2021 of c.10%, although we remain cognisant of continued uncertainty in the economic outlook. Based on current pricing and cost of funds, we expect underlying NIM for 2021 to return to 2019 levels. We expect the underlying cost to income ratio to be marginally higher in 2021, as the ratio in 2020 benefitted from higher income from gains on structured asset sales and lower discretionary spending in lockdowns.

1 The Group’s gross loans to customers include £175.7m in relation to funding lines of which 66% is secured on property-related mortgages.

2 Underlying refers to results and ratios which exclude exceptional items, integration costs and other acquisition-related items arising from the Combination with CCFS.

3 Pro forma underlying refers to ratios and results which assume that the Combination with CCFS occurred on 1 January 2019 and exclude exceptional items, integration costs and other acquisition-related items arising from the Combination with CCFS.

4 Based on expected total risk weighted assets of £8.6bn.

Andy Golding, CEO of OSB Group, said:

“Whilst I am disappointed at the very recent discovery of a potential fraud at one of the non-bank lenders we provide secured funding to, we believe that this is an isolated incident and are committed to expediting our investigation and publishing our full preliminary results on 8 April 2021.

I am proud of the Group’s performance in a very challenging year. Our business model proved its financial and operational resilience in 2020. Our customers, clients, colleagues and communities were always front of mind as we supported all stakeholders to the best of our ability, whether that was by providing mortgage payment deferrals, supporting colleagues’ well-being or continuing to allow our customers to access financial services in the easiest and safest way.

We entered 2020 in a position of strength, with an attractive pipeline, growth opportunities and robust capital position. Lockdowns inevitably impacted our business and we reacted by tightening our risk appetite to protect margin and credit quality over growth. I am pleased that applications have now recovered to near pre-COVID levels in our core Buy-to-Let and Residential sub-segments on tighter criteria and we have a strong pipeline of new business. We continue to control volumes in our more cyclical product lines, in accordance with the economic outlook and our prudent approach to risk management.

Whilst we remain cognisant of the ongoing uncertainty over the true impact of the pandemic when government support comes to an end, the foundations of our business remain extremely robust. We have a very strong capital position and a resilient business model, all of which position us well to respond to the challenges and opportunities ahead and to deploy our resources to deliver attractive, sustainable returns to our shareholders over the long-term.’’

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC: Alastair Pate t: 01634 835728

Brunswick Group: Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.



Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.

