As previously announced the Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on March 18th 2021 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik. The meeting will also be webcasted live, the link for the webcast is the following: https://livestream.com/accounts/11153656/events/9580878/player?

The Proposals and Agenda for the meeting were published on March 9th 2021. For Proposal 10 a) the Board Of Directors has now agreed to submit a minor adjustment to the previously announced Proposals. This adjustment relates to Annex.1 of the Articles of Association on renewal of the authorization to the Board to acquire on behalf of the company up to 10% of its total issued share capital. It is proposed that the authorization will be given for 18 months but not five years as in previous published Proposals. Other proposed adjustments to Proposal 10 a) are for clarification purpose. Updated Board Proposals, including this amendment are in attachment.

