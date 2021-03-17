What you need to know:



ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The season’s first major severe weather outbreak is expected this week and with it comes a good reminder of what you can do to prepare. Verizon engineers and technicians are preparing the network for extreme weather and Verizon Response teams are constantly updating their plans for serving customers in the event of severe weather.

Verizon is ready:

Verizon engineers and technicians have prepared the network for this year’s severe weather season:

Support for first responders : More public safety professionals rely on Verizon Frontline than any other network. During times of crisis, Verizon Frontline provides network priority and preemption for first responders at no cost to public safety agencies. This gives first responders access to the network when they need it. Additionally, when disaster strikes, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) is available 24/7 365 days a year to coordinate with first responders to provide essential technologies during a crisis. During storms, the VRT will mobilize charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US.

Personal planning is key to ensuring you stay connected at home

Like our network engineers, families should plan in advance for what they will do if they’re impacted by severe weather. Here are some good tips to follow to ensure you have what you need should disaster strike:

Keep devices dry.

Store phones, tablets, batteries, chargers and other equipment in a dry, accessible location. Plastic zipper storage bags will shield devices, and there are weatherproof phones, phone cases and other protective accessories available.

Plan ahead by keeping phone and tablet batteries fully charged in case local power is lost.

Review the thunderstorm preparedness tips, power outage checklist and other emergency resources from the American Red Cross.

Keep spare batteries charged up to provide backup power. And have car chargers on hand in case you need to evacuate.

Maintain a list of emergency numbers–police and fire departments; power and insurance companies; family, friends and co-workers; etc. – and program them into your wireless devices before an emergency arises.

Use your tablet to photograph and catalogue your valuables and other household belongings for possible insurance claims.

Hundreds of free weather-, news- and safety-related apps and services are available through your device’s app store. These include several apps from the American Red Cross for iOS and Android, mobile weather reports from the National Weather Service, and many, many more.

Hundreds of free weather-, news- and safety-related apps and services are available through your device’s app store. These include several apps from the American Red Cross for iOS and Android, mobile weather reports from the National Weather Service, and many, many more. COVID-19 considerations:

Keep hand sanitizer and masks available should you need to leave your home, and review the CDC guidelines on how to protect yourself and others during the pandemic.

In the event of an evacuation, bookmark your local emergency resources on your phone so you can research any special restrictions, limitations or instructions if you need emergency shelter, medical care or other support that may be impacted by COVID-19.

Our Verizon Response Team (VRT) stands ready 24/7/365 to serve our consumer and business customers. You can reach Verizon several ways if your services are affected by the storm.

Please note that Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can always find the most up to date hours and locations at: https://www.verizon.com/stores . In addition, we remain ready to serve you for anything you need on Verizon.com and on the My Verizon app. Our knowledgeable sales team is also available to assist via phone at 1-800-256-4646.

Small business customers can sign in to their My Business account or visit www.verizon.com/support/smallbusiness . Medium business and enterprise customers should contact their regular customer service centers or account teams, as needed. Enterprise customers can also access the Enterprise Center . The My Fios app can be used for additional support through cell phones and the Fios Mobile app can be used to watch TV programs including newscasts.

