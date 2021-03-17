Vancouver, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing importance for protein intake and rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of collagen peptides in cosmetics products.

Collagen peptides are used in functional food products and provides various health benefits beyond basic nutrition and is known to exhibit essential psychological functions with a positive impact on health. Owing to multiple and proven health benefits, collagen peptides are increasingly being used to enhance nutritional value in various functional food products. The primary source of collagen peptides are bovine, porcine, marine, and poultry. Bovine collagen is a naturally occurring protein present in the connective tissue, bones, cartilage of bovine animals.

Bovine collagen supplements contain Type I and Type III; and together, they maintain the health and structure of skin, bones, muscle, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, and organs. Bovine collagen provides three essential amino acids that are lacking in usual daily diet such as glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. These three amino acids are crucial building blocks of collagen, tendons, and ligaments and help to build a strong immune system. Due to the several health benefits and easy availability, demand for collagen peptides has been increasing from the healthcare sector, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Extensive R&D activities to develop a wider range of customized novel products and favorable government initiatives to promote healthy diet and wellness among consumers are some key factors expected to open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, Nestle Health Science (NHSc) agreed to acquire majority stake in Vital Proteins, which is a brand specializing in collagen products, including food products, beverages, and supplements. This acquisition will help both companies leverage resources and expand the offering of science-backed products to customers.

The growing trend towards sports and fitness among an increasing consumer base of nutritional products has resulted in rising demand for collagen supplements in the recent past. Revenue from the market in Europe is expected to register a stable CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to growing demand for collagen supplements from the sports nutrition industry and competitive strategies adopted by various companies to develop and launch more novel products in the market.

Key players in the global collagen peptides market are Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

Emergen Research has segmented the collagen peptides market in terms of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Bovine Porcine Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Dry Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Nutritional Products Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Products



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



